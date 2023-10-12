SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention MasTec, Inc. ("MasTec") (NYSE: MTZ) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into MasTec and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On August 3, 2023, MasTec announced it missed its estimates for the second quarter of 2023. The Company also revised downwards its 2023 guidance, blaming slowdowns in its communications margins for the revision. Analysts critiqued the Company for its “over-promise, under-deliver halo” concerning overly optimistic guidances which fail to materialize. Following this news, MTZ stock price fell by $24.79 per share – or approximately 21% -- within two business days of the news.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in MasTec, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

