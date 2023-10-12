Independent Feasibility Report for Atlas Salt’s Great Atlantic Project Filed on SEDAR

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Salt (the “Company” or “Atlas” – TSXV: SALT; OTCQB: REMRF) announces that further to its news release of August 28, 2023, the Company has filed a technical report on SEDAR presenting the results of a Feasibility Study of the Great Atlantic Salt Project on the west coast of Newfoundland in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



The report is entitled “Technical Report on the Great Atlantic Salt Project, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Report for NI 43-101”. The report was prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. and has an effective date of July 31, 2023. A link to the report is also available on the Company’s website at www.AtlasSalt.com.

In the Technical Report, SLR has advised that there is a recalculation of the post-tax valuation compared to the numbers provided to the Company and used in the August 28, 2023 news release. The variance is set out in the Table below. Pre-tax valuations are unchanged.

Summary of Economic Outcomes – Initial 34-Year Production Plan at 2.5 Mtpa



Metric Units Value in August 28 News Release Value in Final FS Pre-Tax Payback Period yrs 4.2 4.2 Pre-Tax IRR % 23% 23% Pre-tax NPV at 5% discounting C$ '000 1,900,081 1,900,081 Pre-tax NPV at 8% discounting C$ '000 1,017,038 1,017,038 Pre-tax NPV at 10% discounting C$ '000 681,292 681,292 Post-Tax Payback Period yrs 4.8 4.8 Post-tax IRR % 19% 18.5 Post-tax NPV at 5% discounting C$ '000 1,145,765 1,088,743 Post-tax NPV at 8% discounting C$ '000 599,926 553,094 Post-tax NPV at 10% discounting C$ '000 386,682 349,180

The Company also announces that it has approved the grant of 144,000 restricted share units and 256,000 performance share units to certain officers of the Company. All security-based compensation was granted pursuant to the Company’s Equity Incentive Plan and are ‎subject to shareholder approval, the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.‎

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Patrick J. Laracy, P. Geo, Chairman of Atlas Salt, a qualified person.

About Atlas Salt

Bringing the Power of SALT to Investors: Atlas Salt owns 100% of the Great Atlantic salt deposit strategically located in western Newfoundland in the middle of the robust eastern North America road salt market. The project features a large homogeneous high-grade resource located next to a deep-water port.

