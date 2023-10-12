ORIGENCE ANNOUNCES ANDREW BUSCH AS KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR LENDING TECH LIVE ‘24 CONFERENCE

Irvine, California, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, announced its first keynote speaker, Andrew Busch, for its annual users’ conference. Lending Tech Live ‘24 is scheduled for June 25-27, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis in San Diego, California.

Andrew Busch was the U.S. government's first chief market intelligence officer (CMIO) at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). As an economic futurist, Busch dives deep into exploring how innovation, policy changes, and societal shifts drive opportunities for companies. Busch is renowned for his ability to demystify complex economic phenomena, making him a sought-after speaker and commentator. During his Lending Tech Live session, he will discuss trends supercharged by world events and apply them to the credit union industry.

“We’re excited to announce our first keynote speaker for Lending Tech Live ’24 is Andrew Busch,” said Erika Hill, VP of marketing strategy & events for Origence. “Andrew has a distinguished background in finance and economics, and his expertise in global financial markets will bring valuable insights to our conference. Attendees will experience a masterclass in future finance and economic foresight when Andrew takes the stage.”

Lending Tech Live ’24 will mark Origence’s 30th anniversary and will include opportunities for attendees to help celebrate the milestone. The conference will include user workshops to optimize lending programs, develop borrower journeys that deepen members’ connections and identify pivotal regulatory topics for 2024, and more.



Following a record-breaking year in 2023 with the highest attendance ever, Lending Tech Live '24 stands as the leading lending conference in the credit union industry. It offers valuable professional insights, educational sessions, and top-tier networking opportunities. This conference delves into cutting-edge tools and technologies that influence the lending landscape, providing expert guidance on best practices, lending strategies, emerging trends, research, and more.

Origence provides the lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped credit unions process more than 88 million applications, including 9 million applications in 2022. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Origence was named the 2023 CUSO of the year by NACUSO.

