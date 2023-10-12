Frontegg Co-Founder and CEO Sagi Rodin Speaking at Authenticate 2023

Annual User Authentication Conference Takes Place Oct. 16-18 in San Diego

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontegg , the premier customer identity platform, today announced that its co-founder and chief executive officer, Sagi Rodin, will speak at Authenticate 2023, the FIDO conference, which takes place in the San Diego area Oct. 16-18. The industry’s only conference dedicated to all aspects of user authentication, Authenticate 2023 will feature detailed case studies, technical tutorials, developer meetups, hands-on labs, expert panels, and more.



What : Authenticate Conference 2023





: Authenticate Conference 2023 Who : Sagi Rodin, chief executive officer and co-founder at Frontegg





: Sagi Rodin, chief executive officer and co-founder at Frontegg When : Oct. 16-18. On Oct. 17 at 12 p.m., Rodin will deliver a presentation titled “Minimum Viable Authentication: The Art of Balancing UX and Security. ”





: Oct. 16-18. On Oct. 17 at 12 p.m., Rodin will deliver a presentation titled ” Where: Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, CA (just North of San Diego)



Event Details: Hosted by the FIDO Alliance , Authenticate is the industry’s only conference dedicated to all aspects of user authentication, including a focus on FIDO-based sign-ins. The event is designed as a place for CISOs, business leaders, product managers, security strategists and identity architects to receive the education, tools and best practices they need to roll out modern authentication across web, enterprise and government applications.

For more information about Authenticate 2023, including a full schedule of events, visit https://authenticatecon.com .

