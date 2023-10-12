Marcus Ervin joins DCHFA as Senior Vice President, Multifamily Lending and Neighborhood Investments

Washington, D.C., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has named a new Senior Vice President of Multifamily Lending and Neighborhood Investments (MLNI), Marcus Ervin. As Senior Vice President, Ervin will oversee DCHFA’s MLNI division, serve as chief underwriter, and is responsible for developing business opportunities and managing the Agency’s predevelopment construction pipelines.

“Marcus brings to DCHFA extensive experience in real estate development in the Washington, D.C. region. I am thrilled to have his leadership in the MLNI division and look forward to his management of the Agency’s pipeline,” stated Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO, DCHFA.

“I'm delighted to join DCHFA in championing high-quality housing opportunities for the District’s residents while paving the way for new business opportunities,” stated Marcus Ervin, SVP, Multifamily Lending and Neighborhood Investments.

Prior to joining DCHFA, Ervin served as the Director of Development at the Housing Opportunities Commission (HOC) of Montgomery County. His tenure at HOC began in January 2018 when he joined as a Housing Acquisition Manager. This role laid the foundation for his subsequent growth within the organization. As Director of Development, Ervin effectively led a dedicated team responsible for acquiring and developing a diverse portfolio of high-quality, sustainable rental housing units across Montgomery County. This encompassed a substantial portfolio of nearly 7,000 units, which included introducing new mixed income/mixed use communities through new construction and overseeing significant renovations to Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) properties via re-syndication. The scope of this initiative reached an impressive activity volume of $1 billion.

Before joining HOC, Ervin served as the Senior Development Officer at the Howard County Housing Commission from 2007 to 2017. His contributions included managing complex acquisitions and redevelopments valued at over $250 million. He skillfully navigated financing avenues such as LIHTCs, tax-exempt bond financing, and conventional financing. Additionally, Ervin oversaw the renovation of Housing Commission portfolios totaling $4 million.

Ervin earned a Master's Degree in Real Estate Development (MRED) from the University of Maryland's Colvin Institute of Real Estate Development and studied architecture and environmental design at Morgan State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. Ervin returned to his graduate alma mater to serve as a Capstone Mentor in the MRED program in 2011 and has taught Introduction to Real Estate Development since the fall of 2018.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P AA- rated issuer, serving Washington, D.C.'s residents for more than 40 years. The Agency's mission is to advance the District of Columbia's housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives.

