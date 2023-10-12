Altus Group CEO Jim Hannon Named to Commercial Observer’s 2023 Power PropTech List

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), is proud to announce that its CEO Jim Hannon and executive Richard Sarkis have been named to Commercial Observer’s annual Power PropTech list for the second consecutive year.



The Power PropTech list recognizes the most influential companies and people in the CRE proptech space who are driving change and innovation within the industry. Under Jim’s leadership, Altus is connecting asset-level data on a common platform with advanced analytics to extract intelligence for predictive and prescriptive foresight. In the last couple of years, Altus has fortified its data platform through organic investments and strategic tech acquisitions, including the acquisition of Reonomy, which was co-founded by Richard Sarkis who continues to play a pivotal role in Altus’ data strategy.

“It’s an honor for Altus to be recognized among some of the most respected leaders in the industry for the second year in a row,” said Jim Hannon, CEO of Altus. “We’re building on our expertise and technology in CRE valuations, development advisory and property tax appeals to help clients gain a competitive edge by quickly accessing, integrating and analyzing data to enable fast and higher quality decisions. We share this recognition with our team of CRE-focused data scientists who have been instrumental in driving our success.”

For more information about Commercial Observer’s Power PropTech list, click here.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 2,900 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus Group (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Elizabeth Lambe

Director, Global Communications, Altus Group

416-641-9787

Elizabeth.Lambe@altusgroup.com