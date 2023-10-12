Combining Timeless Heritage with Cutting-Edge Innovation

Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Company Limited : The second season of the documentary series "The Master of Dunhuang" officially premiered today

Beijing, China, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tencent News and Dunhuang Academy proudly announce the release of the second season of the documentary series "The Master of Dunhuang." Produced in collaboration with Lichun Studio and featuring Moutai as "Guardian of Craftsmanship," the series will be available for streaming on Tencent News and QQ.com starting from October 11th.

The second season of "The Master of Dunhuang" in centered around the theme of the "Mesozoic Era." Employing a narrative approach that focuses on an ensemble of characters and events, the series delves into three key areas: mural restoration, fine arts reproduction, and cultural promotion. It tells the compelling stories of cultural heritage professionals in the new era who seek innovation within the realm of tradition and continuously affirm their own value.

Comprising six episodes, the second season of "The Master of Dunhuang" will continue to explore the theme of "heritage and development" while introducing a deeper dimension within the contemporary context:

During the process of preserving and restoring Cave 196 of the Mogao Caves, mural restorers not only deal with issues like hollow walls and flaking murals but also encounter unexpected damages from small insects. Leveraging advanced equipment and scientific research methods, they can observe the early stages of deterioration in the murals. While preserving traditional restoration techniques, they also usher in a "new era of technology" in the field of cultural heritage preservation.

The complete restoration and replication of Cave 172 of the Mogao Caves from the prosperous Tang Dynasty is a project that the Dunhuang Academy's Institute of Fine Arts has been undertaking in recent years. One of the most challenging aspects is to restore the original colors of the murals, which have darkened due to oxidation over time. Artists have attempted to use scientific instruments to analyze the chemical compositions in the pigments but found that these instruments can only assist and cannot replace the experience and intuition of human experts.

Tour guides are the individuals who interact with tourists the most each day and serve as the seeds of promoting Dunhuang culture. With a vast amount of academic information related to Dunhuang, how can an ordinary person accurately convey this knowledge to tourists? How can they demonstrate the advantages of "human touch" in the transmission of cultural value?

The philosophy of combining timeless heritage with cutting-edge innovation also aligns with Moutai's role as the "Guardian of Craftsmanship." In the first season, Moutai had leveraged cutting-edge digital technology to promote the beauty of Dunhuang culture. In this latest collaboration with "The Master of Dunhuang", Moutai once again underscores the values of "craftsmanship preservation", reaffirming its commitment to supporting cultural heritage and bolstering cultural confidence.

