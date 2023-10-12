Public input meeting for TMC and I-29 SMART Corridor scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Alerus Center Meeting Room 10, 1200 S. 42nd in Grand Forks.



The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed roadmap for the Transportation Management Center (TMC) and SMART Corridor along Interstate 29. Representatives from North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Bolton & Menk will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss the project.



The public input meeting will utilize an open house format with a presentation at 12:30 p.m. Virtual materials will be available on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov/smart29 on the event date.



If unable to attend the meeting, written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by Nov. 3, 2023, to Blue Weber, COS, Bolton & Menk, 3168 41st St. S. #2, Fargo, North Dakota 58104, or email blue.weber@bolton-menk.com with “Public Input Meeting – SMART29” in the letter heading or email subject.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

Appropriate provisions will be considered when NDDOT is notified at least 10 days prior to the meeting date or the date the written material translation is needed.



To request accommodation, contact NDDOT Civil Rights Division, Paul Messmer, at 701-328-2978, or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1 800 366 6888.



- ### -







MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

