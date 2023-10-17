The MUSE Creative and Design Awards Announce Their 2024 Competition with a Stirring Theme: "Shaping Legacies"

2024 MUSE Creative Awards Call for Entries 2024 MUSE Design Awards Call for Entries 2024 MUSE Statuettes - Platinum, Gold & Silver

International Awards Associate (IAA) is thrilled to announce the commencement of the 2024 MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Awards Associate (IAA) is thrilled to announce the commencement of its eagerly anticipated 2024 competition: the MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards. Dedicated to honoring, promoting, and celebrating creativity and design excellence worldwide, MUSE has chosen the resonant theme of "Shaping Legacies". This theme aims to highlight the enduring impact and significant contributions of creative minds globally.

"Every year, the MUSE Awards strive to recognize and applaud the tireless endeavors of the creative community,” states Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson for IAA. He continued, expressing his enthusiasm for this year's competition, "Our 2024 theme, 'Shaping Legacies,' underscores the profound legacy that these professionals etch into our world. Whether achieved through groundbreaking designs or captivating creative campaigns, we fervently believe the world should recognize and laud their impact on the industry.”

The MUSE Creative Awards is a platform for creatives professionals to showcase their craft. Participants include a diverse range of individuals, including graphic designers, typographers, business owners, freelancers, students, videographers, content managers, web designers, and mobile app developers.

On the other hand, the MUSE Design Awards caters to design professionals who work in architecture, interior design, lighting design, fashion design, product and packaging design, furniture design, transportation, landscape, and conceptual design.

Participants can submit their works as an individual or as teams. With submission being entirely online, entrants are able to make a submission no matter where they are in the world. A small fee is charged for administrative purposes. Entries will be judged by a jury of international professionals, who will be using the blind judging method so as to judge an entry entirely on its own merits, without being compared to another entry.

The 2024 MUSE statuettes symbolize the intricate intertwining of stories that form legacies, whether of an individual or of multiple individuals. To honor these legacies and the allure they possess, the statuette is presented in three distinct, lustrous designs corresponding to the winning tiers of Platinum, Gold, and Silver.

IAA hopes that 2024’s competition will redefine benchmarks of excellence by recognizing the remarkably talented creative and design professionals worldwide who participate in their program.

“We are eager to see what inspirational pieces will grace our competition in 2024,” Thomas remarked. “As the competition will become a part of the upcoming season’s winners’ legacies, it is rather poetic when juxtaposed with this season’s theme. That said, it would be our privilege to be a witness to their legacies being shaped.”

The competitions will be open for submissions from October 14, 2023 until February 29, 2024. To save on submission fees, interested parties are advised to enter during the Early Bird Deadline.

KEY DATES

• Early Bird: October 14 - November 9, 2023

• Regular: November 10 - December 7, 2023

• Final: December 8, 2023 - January 11, 2024

• Final Extension: January 12, 2024 - February 29, 2024

• Results Announcement: April 12, 2024

For submission guidelines, please visit https://museaward.com/ (MUSE Creative Awards) or https://design.museaward.com/ (MUSE Design Awards). Past MUSE winners’ works are also available on the two websites.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.