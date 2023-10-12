The Mayor's Office of Housing Celebrates the Groundbreaking for the Stonley Brookley Homes

Yesterday, Chief of Housing Sheila Dillon joined Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation, Causeway Development LLC, MassHousing, community partners, and residents to celebrate the start of construction for the Stonley Brookley Homes in Jamaica Plain. This joint venture between JPNDC and Causeway Development LLC will create 45 affordable income-restricted homeownership units, including 5 artist live-work studios in a new building on Stonley Street. The building will be approximately 38,000 square feet over four stories and will contain 60 bike parking spaces.

“The Mayor's Office of Housing was pleased to support this development in Jamaica Plain, which will create new homes for the people of Boston. The development will provide homeownership opportunities and housing stability for 45 Boston families,” said Sheila Dillon, Chief of Housing. “This significant development was made possible through a strong partnership between the City, State, and community and is an example of the City’s commitment to creating affordable opportunities for Boston residents and strengthening our neighborhoods.”

The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation and Causeway Development LLC will develop a former industrial parcel at 10 Stonley Road into a new, four-story building with passive house energy standards with 45 income-restricted homeownership units for moderate-income homebuyers. There will be 10 studio homes - of which five will be artist live-work units - 23 one-bedroom homes, 9 two-bedroom homes and 3 three-bedroom homes. Five homes will be handicapped accessible, and there will be bicycle storage space.

Financing for the Stonley Brookley Homes was made possible in part by funding from the City of Boston’s Mayor’s Office of Housing, The Community Preservation Act Funding, The Executive Office of Housing, MassHousing, The US Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Property and Casualty Initiative and the Life Initiative and Mass Save incentives.

“JPNDC is thrilled to work with Causeway Development to create the largest affordable homeownership project in our history. 45 low- and moderate-income households who are currently priced out of Jamaica Plain will soon be able to put down roots here,” said JPNDC’s Chief Executive Officer Teronda Ellis.

The Stonley Brookley development is part of the City of Boston's efforts to increase affordable homeownership opportunities in the city. Through programs like ONE+Boston and the Neighborhood Homes Initiative, the City is committed to creating more pathways for Boston residents to own homes and build generational wealth. The affordable homeownership opportunities at the Stonley Brookley Homes will be supported by the Boston Home Center with down payment and closing cost assistance.

“Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation and Causeway Development LLC will transform a former industrial site into 45 brand-new homes for sale, which will allow moderate-income, first-time homebuyers to achieve all the benefits of homeownership and start building wealth as homeowners,” said MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay. “MassHousing’s CommonWealth Builder program was designed for this type of project where new homes that people can afford are built in underserved communities.”

In fiscal year 2023, Mayor Wu made more resources available to address housing in Boston. Of the $200 million committed by Mayor Wu in ARPA funds for housing; $60 million is designated for affordable homeownership development and financial assistance for first-generation homebuyers; $57 million for strategic acquisitions to combat displacement and create deeply-affordable homeownership on City-owned land; $20 million for a pioneering pilot program for energy retrofits in triple-decker and other multi family homes while maintaining affordability; $20 million to develop new permanent supportive housing with specialized services for people with substance use disorder; $16 million to sustain low-threshold shelter sites and $33 million for upgrades to Boston Housing Authority properties.

Furthermore, Mayor Wu’s housing security legislative package is focused on expanding upon the work that Boston has done to address the region's affordable housing crisis and displacement risks for tenants by proposing new and strengthening current tools to leverage Boston's prosperity and create sustainable wealth opportunities that make Boston a more inclusive and equitable city. The housing security bills submitted seek to help tenants, particularly the elderly, remain in their homes, and create additional funding for affordable homeownership developments like the Stonley Brookley Homes.

About the Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH)

The Mayor’s Office of Housing is responsible for housing people experiencing homelessness, creating and preserving affordable housing, and ensuring that renters and homeowners can obtain, maintain, and remain in safe, stable housing. The department develops and implements the City of Boston’s housing creation and homelessness prevention plans and collaborates with local and national partners to find new solutions and build more housing affordable to all, particularly those with lower incomes. For more information, please visit the MOH website.