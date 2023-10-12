Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market Analysis 2023 -2027: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers And Top Segments As Per The Business Research Company's Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Global Market Report 2023, the global urea cycle disorders (UCD) treatment market is poised for substantial growth and transformation. The market is set to increase from $1.23 billion in 2022 to $1.29 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. As we look ahead, the global UCD treatment market is expected to reach $1.50 billion by 2027, maintaining a robust CAGR of 3.9%.



Rising Prevalence of Urea Cycle Disorders Ignites Growth

The surge in UCD prevalence is driving the growth of the UCD treatment market. This rise in UCD cases can be attributed to genetic disorders, necessitating personalized treatment approaches involving dietary management, medication, and constant monitoring. For example, a report by StatPearls Publishing LLC in April 2023 highlighted that ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency led to UCD in 1 in 140,000 individuals. These statistics underscore the urgency of addressing UCD and the associated need for effective treatments.

Leaders in UCD Treatment

Major players in the UCD treatment market, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., and Novartis AG, have been instrumental in advancing treatment options for UCD patients. Their commitment to research, development, and market strategies is crucial in shaping the industry's landscape.

Innovation Takes Center Stage

Product innovation is emerging as a pivotal trend in the UCD treatment market. Leading companies are dedicating resources to create innovative treatments that enhance their market presence. For instance, in September 2022, Medunik USA launched Pheburane oral pellets, offering a unique and flavor-masking formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the long-term management of select UCDs. This innovation simplifies treatment, as the medication is measured using a reusable, calibrated dosing spoon, eliminating the need for mixing or preparation.

A Global Perspective and Market Segmentation

In 2022, North America dominated the UCD treatment market, driven by significant advancements in research and treatment options. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the urea cycle disorders treatment market during the forecast period.

The UCD treatment market is segmented based on:

Treatment: Amino Acid Supplements, Sodium Phenylbutyrate, Glycerol Phenylbutyrate, Sodium Benzoate, and Other Treatments Enzyme Deficiency: Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC), Argininosuccinate Synthetase (AS), Arginase (AG), Argininosuccinate Lyase (AL), and Carbamoyl Phosphate Synthase (CPS1) Route of Administration: Oral and Injectables Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.

The Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Global Market Report 2023 is a valuable resource for industry players, investors, and healthcare professionals. By leveraging the insights and trends presented in this report, stakeholders can make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and contribute to the betterment of UCD patients worldwide. As the urea cycle disorders treatment market evolves, this report serves as an essential tool for those committed to advancing the field of UCD treatment.

Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the urea cycle disorders treatment market size, urea cycle disorders treatment market segments, urea cycle disorders treatment market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

