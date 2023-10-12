NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Learn how to retrace your family’s pathways at the Tennessee State Library & Archives Family History Day on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, starting at 9:30 a.m. with research assistance available all day.

“We are excited to celebrate Family History Month and Archives Month with our annual Family History Day event,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage anyone interested in exploring their family history to join us for this great event and take advantage of the vast resources the Library & Archives has to offer.”

This year’s Family History Day featured presentation is “Early Tracks and Trails Across the South,” led by guest speaker J. Mark Lowe. During the presentation, attendees will learn how to use tools at the Library & Archives to locate pathways created initially by animals and later followed by humans, eventually leading settlers and families throughout the South and beyond.

Genealogist and author J. Mark Lowe specializes in original records and manuscripts throughout the South. Lowe is the Course Coordinator for “Research in the South” at The Institute of Genealogy and Historical Research at the University of Gregoria, the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy and the Texas Institute of Genealogical Research. He has published articles in several publications, including The Association of Professional Genealogists Quarterly, the National Genealogical Society Quarterly and The Middle Tennessee Journal of Genealogy & History. Lowe was born and raised in Robertson County.

“Our annual Family History Day event is a great opportunity to discover something new about your family,” said Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist Jamie Ritter. “During the event, our team of experts will be available to assist guests in using our collections to uncover their individual family stories.”

On Family History Day, Library & Archives staff and volunteers from the Friends of the Tennessee State Library & Archives will assist visitors as they trace their family history.

Guests can also make appointments with Conservation staff for guidance on the preservation of family historic records and photographs following the featured presentation. Appointments for the “Conservation Clinic” are available on a first come, first served basis.

In addition, Sumner County materials from the Peyton Family Papers, 1790-1999, will be on display located near the Reading Room. Although Family History Day is free to attend, reservations are required due to limited seating. To make a reservation, visit sos.tn.gov/tnfhd.

The Library & Archives is located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way North on the northeast corner of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The Library & Archives garage is on Junior Gilliam Way.

The Library & Archives is open for research throughout the year, Tuesday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. The interactive exhibit lobby, featuring displays that highlight some of the state's most precious historical documents, is open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

Family History Day is hosted by the Tennessee State Library & Archives and the Friends of the Tennessee State Library & Archives. To learn more about Family History Day or to make a reservation, visit sos.tn.gov/tnfhd.

For more information about the Library & Archives or to schedule a research visit, call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.