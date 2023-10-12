Reminder: RISE Award Nominations Open Through Oct 20. Nominate an Extraordinary School Employee Today!

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites students, friends, families, community members, educational organizations or associations, co-workers, and supervisors to nominate school employees for the Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. Nominate today by clicking here.

The RISE Award is a federal award, passed by Congress and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education, intended to honor and promote classified school employees who provide exemplary service. Nominees must demonstrate excellence in: work performance; school and community involvement; leadership and commitment; local support (from co-workers, school administrators, community members, etc. who speak to the nominee’s exemplary work); and enhancement of classified school employees’ image in the community and in schools.

A classified school employee is defined as an employee who works in any of the following school roles: ed tech, clerical and administrative services, transportation services, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance services, security services, health and student services, technical services, and skilled trades (pre-kindergarten through high school).

The Maine DOE will put forth up to two finalists to the U.S. Department of Education which will select one finalist from across the nation to inspire excellence among classified school employees around the nation.

Last school year’s state finalist was Southern Aroostook Community School Administrative Assistant Elaine Small for the extraordinary contributions she has made to students, educators, and the community. Whether it’s spearheading fundraisers to support students’ post-secondary aspirations, participating in community events, providing support to a variety of staff, or working alongside colleagues to coordinate bus routes, Small makes a huge impact each day on the students and staff around her. Read more about Small here.

The deadline to submit a nomination is October 20, 2023. Nominate today by clicking here. Anyone can nominate!