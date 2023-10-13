MUSE Hotel Awards Officially Unveils the Distinguished 2023 Category Winners of the Year for Season 2

2023 MUSE Hotel Awards Winners Announced Hotel of the Year - CASA COOK SAMOS Architecture & Design of the Year - AVANT-DESIGN

The 2023 MUSE Hotel Awards, in collaboration with the International Awards Associate (IAA), is thrilled to announce the distinguished winners of Season 2.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 MUSE Hotel Awards, in collaboration with the International Awards Associate (IAA), is thrilled to announce the distinguished winners of Season 2, marking a new milestone in hotelier excellence. This accolade celebrates trailblazing establishments excelling in hotel design, service, dining, and travel. These pioneers, hailing from over 25 nations including the United States, Italy, Maldives, China, United Kingdom, Poland, Canada, Germany, Greece, and beyond, have consistently set new benchmarks in the ever-evolving landscape of global hospitality and tourism, as evidenced by hundreds of entries received.

The MUSE Hotel Awards has been graced with entries representing a spectrum of premier global hotel establishments. Among these are notable leaders such as Grand Millennium Business Bay, Makkah Hotel and Towers, Kato Dool Wellness Resort, The Diplomat Beach Resort, Casa Cook Samos, Canoe Place and numerous other esteemed venues.

2023 MUSE Category Winners of the Year: Season 2

Only those at the zenith of the hospitality and tourism industry, exemplifying unparalleled excellence, will be bestowed the title of 2023 MUSE Category Winners of Season 2. In recognition of their exemplary achievements, each winner will be grandly presented with the sought-after, limited edition 2023 MUSE Statuette, symbolizing their resounding triumph.

1. Hotel of the Year – CASA COOK SAMOS by Casa Cook, Greece

2. Architecture & Interior Design of the Year - AVANT-DESIGN, China

“It's a true honor to applaud the luminaries of the MUSE Hotel Awards this year. These pioneers are defining fresh standards of excellence throughout the hospitality sector, encapsulating the very essence of what our MUSE jurors fervently pursue,” stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.

Grand Jury Panel

The MUSE Hotel Awards is once again privileged to welcome a prestigious panel of hospitality visionaries and leaders as part of the honorary jurors. This year's panel boasts esteemed names like Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Vasil Velchev (Bulgaria), Zhou Wen Jun (China), Yimeng Teng (United States), and other revered figures from the global hospitality landscape. These industry stalwarts meticulously spearheaded the evaluation process, ensuring impartial, blind judging and upholding the utmost standards of excellence in hospitality, design and guest experience.

“Having experienced the proficiencies of true hotel greatness, the future of MUSE Hotel Awards will only expand boundlessly alongside the industry,” claimed Thomas. “I myself, would very much anticipate the raise of benchmarks across the hospitality and tourism industry in their quest for perfection.”

Please visit the MUSE Hotel Awards’ official website for the complete list of award-winning submissions here: https://musehotelawards.com/.

The 2024 MUSE Hotel Awards is now officially open to entries, welcoming submissions from hoteliers around the world, seeking global distinction. Key dates to note include the Early Bird deadline on November 9, 2023, the Regular deadline on December 7, 2023, the Final deadline on January 11, 2024, and the Final Extension deadline on February 29, 2024. The complete results will be announced on April 12, 2024.

About MUSE Hotel Awards

The MUSE Hotel Awards is a world-leading and prestigious competition that honors luxury hotels, architecture and interior design excellence. The award does not stop at only recognizing the best hotels in the world. It rewards and celebrates all categories that create the ultimate global hospitality and tourism experience.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.