Nationwide Medical Supply Announces Its Affiliation With Acon Labs As An Authorized Distributor Of Flowflex COVID Tests

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Medical Supply Inc., the leading online medical supply shop, is pleased to announce its affiliation with Acon Laboratories Inc. as an Authorized Distributor of the brand’s Flowflex COVID 19 Antigen Home Tests. Since the introduction of the at-home Flowflex COVID tests in November 2020, Nationwide Medical Supply has shipped numerous tests to pharmacies, governmental operations, businesses and private individuals across the nation, as well as to Canada and Mexico.

“As one of the largest distributors of Acon Industries Flowflex COVID 19 Antigen Home Tests, we’re pleased to be an Authorized Distributor for Acon Laboratories,” commented Kevin Finley, CEO Nationwide Medical Supply Inc. We’re equally excited to be adding additional Acon Laboratory products to our lineup in the future,” Finley added.

In addition to providing at home COVID tests, Nationwide Medical Supply Inc. is one of the leading online medical supply stores for PPE Equipment, N95 Masks, Nitrile Gloves, Face Shields and Medical Gowns. Nationwide Medical Supply Inc. is also an Authorized Distributor of Moldex and Indicaid products, as well as an Authorized Re-Seller of Makrite products.

About Nationwide Medical Supply Inc.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Medical Supply Inc. is the leading online medical supply store for at-home COVID Tests, N95 Masks, and PPE Supplies and more. Founded in 2020, Nationwide Medical Supply, Inc. is committed to supplying individuals, businesses, medical facilities, government operations with quality medical and PPE supplies at affordable prices. With additional offices in Murray, UT and warehouses in Denver, CO and Los Angeles, CA, Nationwide Medical Supply Inc. serves the entire United States, as well as Canada and Mexico.