The 2023 MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards: Season 2 Official Winners Revealed

The MUSE Creative and Design Awards, leading competitions that honor creative and design professionals, have released the full winners for Season 2 of 2023.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards, leading competitions that honor creative and design professionals, have released the full list of winners for its second competitive season of 2023. The awards saw more than 10,000 entries submitted from across the world, all vying for a chance to be honored as a MUSE.

The MUSE Awards is made up of a series of competitions organized to honor excellence in various fields and industries. In order to guarantee recognition only goes to those who truly deserve it regardless of class or background, IAA ensures that these competitions are kept accessible and fair.

“This season’s works took the team by surprise with the level of quality they were at. The entrants certainly deserve the recognition for all the efforts they had put in,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA elaborated. He continued, “these professionals and creatives demonstrate how those who pursue excellence will always thrive, regardless of the changes their industries go through.”

Judging was done by a jury panel which was composed of industry professionals. Thanks to their efforts, IAA was successful in upholding impartiality and implementing industry-relevant assessment criteria. The jury was tasked with identifying companies or individuals whose works exemplified excellence and that had pushed their respective industries forward.

Grand Jury Panel The awards received jury nominations from 17 countries and ended up with 60 jurors. These professionals are held in high regard in their respective industries and are tied to renowned organizations in the creative and design industries. For example, Lead Consultant at Coldharbour Communications - Jon Meakin, Founder/CCO of Cutwater - Chuck McBride, VP, Brand & Creative Services of PubMatic, Inc. - Imelda Suriato, Associate Creative Director at McCann NY - Alexandre Kazuo Kubo, Group Creative Director at Ogilvy NY - Mohamed DiaaEldin Osman, Principal Architect and Landscape Architect at Studio Arth LLC - Rituparna Simlai, Senior Architect at Tiago do Vale Architects - Tiago do Vale, Director of DesignAware - Takbir Fatima, Founder, hcreates interior design - Hannah Churchill, Founder and Creative Director of IN.X Design - Wu Wei, to name a few.

On top of having industry-relevant standards in the judging process, impartiality was further enforced by using the blind judging method. Effectively, each entry was evaluated by multiple judges without being compared to other submissions. In this scenario, every work could only win based on their own merits.

Participation of International Brands

Thanks to IAA’s global presence, the MUSE Creative and Design Awards received entries that included names of globally prominent organizations. Some submissions were made directly by said companies, while others were submitted by entrants who had produced work for them. For direct submissions, familiar names such as Paramount Global, Mastercard, Marriott International, Inc., Explainly, Savannah College of Art and Design, T Brand Studio/New York Times Advertising, United Nations Peacekeeping, International Monetary Fund, NORC at the University of Chicago, VICE Media Group, Leroy & Rose, Leo Burnett Malaysia, The Narrative Group, Vanpin Design, Chery Automobile Co. , Ltd., Guangzhou S.P.I Design, Archer Aviation, Natuzzi Italia, Kao (China) Research & Development Center Co., Ltd., Hugo Eccles, China University of Technology/ShiuanYuan Group, M&A Creative Agency, and Zippo (China) Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. were present; whereas indirect submissions included The Walt Disney Company (Southeast Asia), Uber Eats, KFC Canada, Volkswagen AG, Saudi Ministry of Culture, Funcom, Unilever, SIEMENS Mobility GmbH, General Motors, AstraZeneca, AT&T, Mars Wrigley, McDonald's (China), Hartness Holdings, CHAGEE, vivo, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Lobos 1707, Da Long Yi, and China Railway Engineering Corporation.

2023 MUSE Design Awards’ Design of the Year Winners Announced

A list of remarkable entries was selected and awarded the title of ‘Design of the Year’ as the award concludes. These entries were given the highest scoring in their respective categories, largely due to the technical and creative mastery seen in the works. The winners are:

1. Architectural Design of the Year

• Chengdu International Railway Exhibition and Trading Center by Aedas (Season 1)

• 2016G31 Nanjing Honeycomb Hotel by Vanpin Design (Season 2)

2. Interior Design of the Year

• Hard Rock Hotel Marbella by Studio Gronda (Season 1)

• Shenyang Norman Art Center by Heilongjiang Yu Dao Decoration Design (Season 2)

3. Product Design of the Year

• Loona by Beijing Ke Yi Technology Co., Ltd. (Season 1)

• Vacuum Waste Inlet Station by Qingdao Pineryon Environment Engineering Co., Ltd. (Season 2)

4. Packaging Design of the Year

• Johnnie Walker Limited Edition Packagings by April Advertising (Season 1)

• Honey Package by Mohsen Koofiani (Season 2)

5. Transportation Design of the Year

• HiPhi Z by Human Horizons (Season 1)

• Air Travel Reimagined: Midnight by Archer Aviation (Season 2)

6. Lighting Design of the Year

• The Grand Canal Asian Games Park by Sunlux Lighting Design (Season 1)

• Deep Time, High Jewelry Collection, Live Show by Eleftheria Deko & Associates Lighting Design (Season 2)

7. Fashion Design of the Year

• MEMORIS SPIRIT by Les Ateliers Louis Moinet SA (Season 1)

• ATOWAK COBRA by Shenzhen Weike Brand Management Company Limited (Season 2)

8. Landscape Design of the Year

• YUEXIU GRAND MANSION by SWA Group, GUANGZHOU CITY CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT DESIGN INSTITUTE CO., LTD. (Season 1)

• CRCC & NSDC City Park Mansion by Guangzhou S.P.I Design (Season 2)

9. Conceptual Design of the Year

• Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival Installation by Howyu Co., Ltd. (Season 1)

• ERIC CHOU [Odyssey] Tour by REALIVE (Season 2)

10. Furniture Design of the Year

• PAPELITH by MUSUBI Inc. (Season 2)

“The winners of this season are undoubtedly some of the best talents the industries have to offer and it makes us proud to be able to honor these people for all their hard work,” Thomas said. “As they continue to express themselves in their works and push forward in excellence, we will certainly remain here to be a platform to spotlight their talents.”

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more.

IAA established the MUSE Creative and Design Awards to honor, promote and encourage creativity by providing a new standard of excellence for evaluating media design production and distribution.