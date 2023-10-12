MDC hunter education skills sessions still open in St. Louis and St. Charles Counties during October

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) still has openings in Hunter Education Skills Sessions in St. Louis and St. Charles counties during the month of October. These will enable students who have finished the online or self-study guide knowledge portion of the program to complete their certification for fall hunting seasons.

Hunter Education (HED) certification is required for all hunters born on or after January 1, 1967, and who are 16 years of age or older. There is an 11-year old age minimum requirement to take the Missouri HED Class. The HED program can serve as a refresher for seasoned hunters as well.

Hunter Education Skills Sessions with openings still available are listed by county below, including links to pre-register:

St. Louis County

Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center

Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m.-noon: http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoK

Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1-4 p.m.: http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zoq

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area

Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoV

St. Charles County

August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center

Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon: http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZJd

St. Louis Regional Office at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area

Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6-9 p.m.: http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZJy

Missouri’s HED offers two components. The knowledge portion can be completed by taking an online/mobile course, using a self-study guide available at MDC offices, or in a traditional in-person classroom setting. The hands-on skills session enables students to demonstrate their understanding of the concepts taught in the knowledge portion.

Those age 11-15 must complete either the self-study guide, online, or classroom portion, and attend a skills session. Anyone 16 and older may complete the book or classroom portion and attend the free skills session or complete the class exclusively online for a fee which is paid to the online vendor.

Participants should bring their skills session qualifier certificate or a student manual with the review questions completed. Students 15 and under must also bring a copy of their birth certificate or other proof of age. The final exam will be administered at the end of the skills session.

Hunter education has reduced hunting accidents and deaths by more than 70 percent since it became mandatory in 1987.