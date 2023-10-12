Vishay Intertechnology’s EP2 Wet Tantalum Capacitor Named as 2023 Elektra Awards Finalist

High Energy, Ultra High Capacitance Capacitor Shortlisted in “Passive and Electromechanical Product of the Year” Category

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its EP2 wet tantalum capacitor has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Elektra Awards in the category of “Passive and Electromechanical Product of the Year.” Offering the industry’s highest capacitance per voltage rating and case size for this device type, the high energy EP2 can be used as an exact drop-in replacement for competing parts or as a higher capacitance alternative in a mechanically equivalent package to reduce component counts, save space, and lower design costs.



Presented by Electronics Weekly magazine, the Elektra Awards recognize individuals and companies for their excellent performance, innovation, and contributions to the global electronics industry, with winners selected in 18 categories by an independent panel of expert judges. Finalists in the “Passive and Electromechanical Product of the Year” category were chosen based on demonstrated technical capabilities that differentiate them from competing products.

Built on Vishay’s proven SuperTan® technology, the EP2 features ultra high capacitance from 2700 µF to 48 000 µF in the B case code and 3600 µF to 72 000 µF in the C case code. Voltage ratings for the capacitor range from 25 VDC to 125 VDC. The EP2’s industry-leading values include a capacitance of 9000 µF at 80 V in the B case size and 58 000 µF at 35 V in the C case size. These values are 50 % and 21 % greater, respectively, than the closest competing device. The capacitor features a standard capacitance tolerance of ± 20 %, with ± 10 % tolerance available.

Optimized for pulse power and energy hold-up applications in laser guidance, radar, and avionics systems, the EP2 is housed in an all-tantalum, hermetically sealed case for increased reliability. Offering robust mechanical performance, the capacitor features high vibration (high frequency: 20 g; random: 19.64 g) and mechanical shock (50 g) capabilities.

Award winners will be announced at the Elektra Awards Dinner, taking place in London on Nov. 29 at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. SuperTan® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to DNA of Tech image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com