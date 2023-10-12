­Sean Smith named President of Wyse Meter Solutions

CONCORD, Ontario, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business transformation and innovation specialist Sean Smith has joined Wyse Meter Solutions Inc. (“Wyse”) as President, effective October 2, 2023.



Smith will lead all strategic operations and initiatives for Wyse, ensuring efficient resource allocation and exceptional service delivery to clients and residents while driving growth and profitability. He will serve as the primary executive responsible for client and stakeholder relationships, business development, legal, and fostering a culture of innovation and sustainability.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sean to our team. His exceptional track record and visionary leadership align perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Peter Mills, CEO, Wyse. “This is a pivotal moment for us, where a fresh perspective will help further our success. With Sean, we are poised to continue our remarkable growth and further promote submetering. I am excited to see the impact his leadership will have on the future of our company.”

Smith is a familiar face in the multi-residential space, as he previously served as CEO of Coinamatic, a $100-million, 200-employee company focused on laundry, parking, and energy management solutions.

Prior to Wyse, Smith was CEO of PetHealth, a leading provider of pet medical health, safety, and insurance products, where he led a six-year transformation of the company’s people and culture, customer experience, community impact, and growth. As a result, PetHealth was named a Best Workplace Culture in Canada-Gold Winner by HR Reporter in 2020.

He has also held executive roles within the investing, construction, and technology industries.

“I am truly honoured to join the team at Wyse,” Smith said. “I have long admired Wyse’s winning aspirations that focus on cutting-edge submetering solutions, a dedication to sustainability, and an unwavering focus on client and resident satisfaction. I am eager to contribute my experience in refining this team’s outstanding existing core capabilities, and even developing a few new ones along the way, to support a forward-looking, customer-first growth mindset.”

Smith earned an Honours BA from University of Toronto Scarborough, as well as certificates from executive management programs at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, Harvard Business School, and OZONE Advisory Group.

