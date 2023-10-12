Love Found and Love Freed: New Poetry Collection THE LOVE I FOUND Considers the Painful Choice to Let Go of an On-Again, Off-Again Relationshi

Aspiring poet offers comfort to the brokenhearted in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many, writing is an escape, and for aspiring poet Autumn Barnes, it also proved to be her salvation. Having never been in a relationship, Barnes couldn’t fully understand how anyone could suffer in love – but her perspective changed after she fell in love and found herself in a toxic on-again, off-again relationship. After two years of playing emotional yo-yo, Barnes decided to walk away for good.

Seeking to help others avoid harmful relationship patterns, Barnes debuts a new collection of poetry reflecting the highs and lows of falling in and out, and in and out, of love. While not every on-again, off-again relationship is unhealthy, Barnes’ poetic account offers valuable insight on navigating on-and-off relationships.

In “The Love I Found,” Barnes revisits her flawed, failed relationship and finds clarity in her choice to let go. Using poetry to tell the story of her real-life experiences, she captures the raw emotion of loving someone unworthy and subjecting oneself to pain in the name of love. Eager to help others in similar relationships to feel less confused and lonely, Barnes’ poems offer a roadmap for knowing when to put yourself first in a romantic relationship and assurance to anyone nursing a broken heart.

“The Love I Found” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Raised in Des Moines, Iowa, Autumn Barnes is an aspiring poet and views writing as the ultimate escape. When she isn’t writing, she works as a daycare teacher and a photographer. Fulfilling a childhood dream of becoming a published author, The Love I Found is her first book.

