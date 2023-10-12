Marilou Burnel's AI Vocalist Passes Listener Test: Emotionally Indistinguishable from a Human Singer

Music producer Marilou Burnel - Photo by Nadia Zheng

Marilou Burnel is set to unveil a harmonious blend of her signature sound and an AI-powered vocalist capable of emoting with human-like depth and range.

After a listener test, not only did everyone believe it was a human voice, but they also complimented its emotional resonance.” — Marilou Burnel

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal music producer, Marilou Burnel, is set to unveil a harmonious blend of her signature sound and an AI-powered vocalist capable of emoting with human-like depth and range.

Throughout her esteemed career, Marilou Burnel has crafted melodies for bands, corporations, and video game studios. Mentored by the iconic John Ozsajca, she has continuously refined her musical prowess. Her celebrated tracks, frequently showcased on television and radio, highlight her aptitude for producing universally resonant music. This upcoming project serves as a testament to her ceaseless drive to pioneer new musical horizons.

Marilou shares, "My music has always embraced synthesized vocals. After a listener test, not only did everyone believe it was a human voice, but they also complimented its emotional resonance."

The AI vocalist, “Mai”, hails from Dreamtonics, epitomizing the latest in vocal generation through AI, presenting a fresh dimension to traditional recording.

In the vast musical universe, trailblazers like Burnel consistently redefine the art. Her forthcoming singles don't merely employ synthesized vocals—they redefine the very concept. It's not just a nod to modern technology, but a manifestation of a visionary artist sculpting tomorrow's musical tapestry. Prepare to see Marilou Burnel, once again, shape the future of music with her distinctive brilliance.

Eager listeners can preview select tracks ahead of the official launch by subscribing at: www.marilouburnel.com

Scheduled releases include:

“Dramatic Outrance”, October 30

“Time Flew Away”, November 13

“Lies That Ties”, November 27

“We Went Apart”, December 11

“The World Outside”, December 25

For interviews or further details regarding Marilou Burnel, reach out to contact@marilouburnel.com