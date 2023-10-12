YORK REAL ESTATE INKS DEAL FOR 30,000-SF FOOD & BEVERAGE, ATHLETIC, CULTURAL AND CREATIVE SPACE IN DOWNTOWN MANCHESTER

“Queen City Center” features a curated collection of brands united by a shared focus on community, craft quality, and entrepreneurship

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exciting new entertainment destination is coming to Manchester, New Hampshire, bringing together some of the area’s most sought-after food and beverage, sports and fitness, arts and entertainment, and retail offerings all under one roof. Anticipated to open in Spring 2024, Queen City Center will occupy 30,000 sq. feet on almost 1.3 acres with forty dedicated parking spots at 215 Canal Street and provide visitors with complementary offerings owned by respected New England entrepreneurs and craftspeople.

York Real Estate, led by principals and brothers Travis and Kyle York, is overseeing the development of Queen City Center, and has signed a management and construction agreement with leading international real estate company, Colliers. Lauer Architects and engineering firm, TF Moran, are also collaborating on the project. The Nation’s First Credit Union, St. Mary’s Bank, is financing the deal.

Aptly named for its central location, Queen City Center tenants include:

• Harpoon Brewery – The employee-owned brewer of New England’s original IPA is designing a fun, modern gathering place that includes an experimental brewery, scratch kitchen, and taproom with indoor, outdoor, and event space.

• Big Brick Productions – A full-service video production and commercial content studio that expands upon the offerings of integrated marketing agency GYK Antler (headquartered next door at 175 Canal Street) and enhances its ability to provide world-class creative solutions.

• City Club Golf – A members-only club providing an unparalleled 24/7 simulated golfing experience and lounge led by Lauren Ryan and Patrick Gocklin, both seasoned owners of indoor golf facilities in the area.

• Union Coffee – Under the ownership of David Cianci, this East Coast specialty coffee roaster will continue to perfect the coffeehouse craft through its belief that excellence in coffee can inspire healthier individuals, stronger families, closer communities, and a better society.

• Barre Life – A fitness studio owned by local entrepreneur Ashley Oberg that offers barre, yoga, Pilates, and trampoline classes seven days a week with the goal of making connections and improving one's emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing.

• Wicked Joyful – An 80's, 90's, and 00's pop culture retail shop, nostalgia gallery, and apparel brand. This creative playhouse is owned and operated by respected musician, comedian, and community advocate Nick Lavallee. Wicked Joyful has achieved social media virality and national press attention after creating their custom action figures for celebrities and musicians. Locally, Lavallee led the initiative in having Manchester crowned "The Chicken Tender Capital of the World."

• Studio A – A 2,500 sq. foot space that will transform into an occasional music and entertainment venue for ticketed events.

• The Quad – An outdoor gathering area for the community that will feature a revolving selection of quality vendors and activities.

Located in the heart of the city, the two-story industrial building where Queen City Center is being developed was once home to a commercial printing company and, most recently, a defense contractor. Neighboring York Real Estate’s fully renovated, historic R.G. Sullivan 7-20-4 Cigar Factory building, Queen City Center will take over what is currently West Central Street to create an outdoor gathering space.

“Queen City Center will connect downtown, The Millyard, residential and entertainment districts while sitting less than a half mile from many workplaces, SNHU Arena, Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, and others,” says Travis York. “It’s always been my passion to create spaces for people to come together that foster a culture of creativity and craft.”

The development and future opening of Queen City Center is expected to bring notable employment, entertainment, and entrepreneurial benefits to the area. This news represents broader concerted efforts by members of the local government and business community to revitalize Manchester and bring about its renaissance, making the city a top destination for people of all ages.

“We jumped at the chance to become a part of Travis and Kyle’s project,” states Charlie Storey, Chief of Customer Engagement for Harpoon Brewery. “We can’t wait to create a vibrant, local spot where people can gather to enjoy incredible food, amazing New England beers – and most importantly – great times together!”

Based in Manchester, York Real Estate has a portfolio that comprises more than 100,000 sq. feet of property in the downtown area, including the R.G. Sullivan 7-20-4 Cigar Factory building and Shoppers Pub + Eatery. The company has a keen focus on uplifting the local community and accelerating the growth of the area. York Real Estate also operates a real estate fund with an investment focus on mixed-use developments in the eastern United States.

“This project will be a landmark destination for locals and visitors to the downtown area, which is bustling with economic activity – including thousands of residential units currently under construction – and ready for additional entertainment options,” adds Kyle York. “We remain committed to investing in Manchester to help maximize its potential.”

ABOUT YORK REAL ESTATE

York Real Estate, based in Manchester, NH, represents the closely held commercial properties and real estate fund interests of the York family and select strategic partners. The portfolio includes more than 100,000 square feet of history-rich office, retail, and community space in Manchester, NH, coupled with general partner investments in modern, large-scale mixed-use projects in collaboration with tier-one construction development firms throughout New England, the Northeast, and beyond. York Real Estate is focused on accelerating emerging markets and uplifting communities. Learn more at: https://york-re.com/.