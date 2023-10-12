Submit Release
Senator Hughes Announces $200K for Miles Park in Whitemarsh Township

October 12, 2023 –Senator Vincent Hughes announced $200,000 in Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program Grants for the continued development of Miles Park in Whitemarsh Township.

“I’m proud to see Miles Park continue to evolve and become an even better community space in Whitemarsh,” said Senator Hughes. “This state grant will be used at a local level to improve an outdoor space that everyone in the area can enjoy.”

Specifically, the grant will be used to build pedestrian walkways, install play equipment and safety surfacing, and landscape the area. The project will also support ADA access to the park.

In total, DCNR awarded $52.5 million to more than 225 recreation and conservation projects across Pennsylvania that will create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities.

A full list of grant recipients is available online

###

 

