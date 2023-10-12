DIOS enlarges LeCaron High Potential Lithium property, James Bay Quebec

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration (“Dios”) (TSX-V: DOS) enlarges wholly-owned LeCaron Lithium property, James Bay, Quebec, by adding 52 claims to LeCaron (27.5 sq. km) for 156 claims (82.33 sq. km). LeCaron Lithium property is located 15 km north-northeast of Eastmain EM-1 hydropower facilities, within LaGrande geological sub-province, 5-10 km from Opinaca major Contact.



The Lac LeCaron-south lithium claim block covers a 15km-long prospective E-W section hosting pegmatitic Uskawasis2 granodiorite pluton with pegmatite pockets and (5-30%) dykes at the margins of northeast striking paragneisses and Anatacau formation volcanic band. Research work completed by Dios regarding specific outcrops indicate there are more volcanics (greenstones) occurring than on official maps. The belt is longer. Dios enlarged LeCaron to cover these volcanics in the vicinities of a series of pegmatite and pegmatitic outcrops.

It is located along a cluster of lithium metal lake sediment anomalies (10.5>Li>8ppm) combined with 13 anomalous Dios sampled tills (in heavy mineral fraction with values over 14 ppm Li & up to 29.5 ppm). Other anomalous critical elements (Cs>2ppm, up to 5ppm) were observed in lake sediments. Potassium/rubidium ratios are also indicative of evolved pegmatites.

Dios till samples were 30 kg samples (for diamond exploration) and assays had been completed by ICP method on the heavy mineral fraction. Lithium is a light metal, so it is very significant to have such values in heavy mineral fraction. Furthermore, it was assayed by ICP method, which does not dissolve all lithium content (such as would peroxide fusion used in specific lithium exploration).

Located outside of former Tyrell Sea, there is thus strong significance given to high secondary environment results (lake sediments and glacial till). Technical content of this release was prepared by H. Desbiens M.Sc. P.Geo, Dios’VP & 43-101 Qualified Person.

LeCaron geochemical signature is comparable to Pivert-Rose deposit and Pontax-Lithium, with even higher values in secondary environment. Pontax-Lithium was discovered and successfully drilled by Dios/Sirios Resources under supervision of Mr. Desbiens.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e769c048-3e5c-42c0-af70-2476b7e0a613