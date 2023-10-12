Food Safety Testing Market Size to Become a Worth $34.14Bn Globally by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global food safety testing market is projected surge at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2028.

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “Food Safety Testing Market Size Report, Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Contaminant, Technology, Food Type, and Geography,” the food safety testing market is expected to grow from $20.73 billion in 2021 to $34.14 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.

NEOGEN Corporation, Intertek Group Plc, AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., SGS SA, TÜV SÜD, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, TÜV NORD GROUP, Eurofins Scientific, and AsureQuality are among the key players in the global food safety testing market. These companies provide a wide range of product portfolios for the market. These companies have their presence in the developing regions, which provides a lucrative opportunity for market growth. These market players are highly focused on developing high-quality and innovative products to fulfill the customer’s requirements.



For instance, in June 2021, SGS announced the opening of its new food testing laboratory in Papua New Guinea. The new laboratory offers internationally recognized quality testing to the food manufacturing, hospitality, and retail market segments. The facility offers a wide range of testing services, such as food microbiology indicators, food microbiology pathogens, water microbiology, and water chemistry.







Food safety testing is a scientific analysis of a food product and its contents to find information about various characteristics such as physiochemical properties, composition, and structure. The information is used to determine the safety of the product for consumption. The rising prevalence of foodborne illnesses demands food safety testing for all food and beverage products to prevent health hazards, which boosts the growth of the food safety testing market.

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share in the global food safety testing market. Countries in North America have strict regulatory bodies pertaining to food safety. The high quantity of food processing in the region is expected to fuel the food safety testing market growth. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has created serious concerns about food safety in the region where consumers are highly aware of the hygiene and quality of the food products bought by them. Therefore, food security has gained prominence and has led to reinforcing the resilience of food systems and ensuring the safety of food.







Food Safety Testing Market: Segmental Overview



Based on contaminant, the food safety testing market is segmented into pathogens, pesticides, toxins, GMOs, and others. The pathogens segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and the GMOs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Pathogen testing is done to eliminate or reduce the incidence of foodborne illnesses. The elimination is considered so essential that the testing process is implemented in the very step of food production to ensure food safety and sanitation. A few most common pathogens that can cause foodborne illnesses are E. coli, listeria, and salmonella. Pathogen testing can be done using traditional techniques or newer ones. The traditional techniques use conventional cell culture standards, whereas the newer techniques include laser-based or spectrometric diagnostics. Since pathogens are one of the most common reasons for foodborne illnesses, the pathogen segment holds the largest market share in the food safety testing market. Also, the market for this segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the growth of the food & beverages industry.

Based on technology, the food safety testing market is bifurcated into traditional and rapid. The rapid segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020, and the same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Major market players are introducing innovative products in the rapid testing owing to the high demand for the service. For instance, in 2009, bioMérieux, Inc. introduced TEMPO, an automated system for the enumeration of microorganisms in food. The automated system eliminates the tedious manual steps involved in most probable number (MPN) method using a miniature card. Therefore, the automated test offers simple traceability and high throughput, and it is also a cost-effective alternative to manual testing. Moreover, the company has also introduced recombinant bacteriophage technology that is used for food-borne pathogen detection, which has reduced the time to grow bacteria at a detectable level. Such rapid tests prove to be useful in terms of cost saving for food manufacturers as the waiting period for batches in inventory is significantly reduced. Thus, the multiple benefits of rapid testing is expected to fuel the market growth for this segment during the forecast period.



Based on food type, the food safety testing market is segmented into meat, poultry, and seafood products; dairy products; cereals and grains; processed food; fruits and vegetables; and others. The meat, poultry, and seafood products segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and the fruits and vegetables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The meat, poultry, and seafood products testing include testing for contaminants as well as for food adulteration wherein one meat type is adulterated with other meat types. The products may be tested for ash, fat, moisture, protein/nitrogen, heavy metals, pesticides, antibiotics and drugs, salt, chloride, and nitrates and nitrites. Meat products are most likely to get contaminated or defected considering the shelf life and nature of these products. Therefore, the testing for these products is mandatory in all countries. The market for this segment is expected to grow due to the rising consumption of meat, poultry, and seafood products across the world.



The global food safety testing market is segmented into five main regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. In 2020, North America held the largest share of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that one out of ten people fall sick due to foodborne illness each year in the US. The rising incidence of foodborne diseases has propelled the need for rapid testing, which is driving the market growth in North America. Additionally, enhanced detection and surveillance methods have fueled the food safety testing market growth in North America.







Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Food Safety Testing Market



Consumer awareness is one of the major drivers of the food safety testing market across the world. The COVID-19 outbreak positively impacted the market as consumers and governments are focused on the safety and hygiene of products meant for consumption. All food & beverages sectors face challenges amid the outbreak as the SARS-CoV-2 is highly infectious and could possibly travel through food surfaces. Meat and poultry processing facilities faced distinctive challenges with respect to virus transmission as workers in several facilities across the world were infected. For instance, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services reported in July 2020 that 239 facilities in 23 states fell subject to COVID-19 infection. The total reported cases were 16,233, with 86 related deaths. Moreover, in November 2020, China reported that a frozen pork knuckle sample imported in China had triggered a new COVID-19 case in the country. Such cases of COVID-19 infections in the food industry have created apprehensions among consumers and governments, which propelled the demand for food safety testing to mitigate health risks.





