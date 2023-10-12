Stand-up Zipper Pouches Market: Anticipated to Exceed US$ 3.0 Billion by 2033, with a Projected CAGR of 4.9% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to Future Market Insights, the stand-up pouch market within the health and wellness sector is poised for continued growth in the upcoming years, as these pouches offer an excellent solution for packaging organic, natural, and functional products tailored to health-conscious consumers.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stand-up zipper pouches market size is projected to surpass US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 3.0 billion by 2033. The stand-up zipper pouch market share is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033.



Maintaining the proper temperature is critical for product integrity in industries such as medicines, cosmetics, and gourmet foods. To solve this issue, stand-up pouches with integrated temperature-control technologies are emerging. Insulating materials, phase-change materials, and even built-in heating and cooling devices can be found in these pouches. This trend guarantees that delicate items are kept at the proper temperature during their transit, reducing spoiling and preserving product quality. Temperature-controlled stand-up pouches provide a competitive advantage for firms as customer expectations for product quality and safety grow.

Collaborations are becoming more common in the market for stand-up zipper pouches. In order to promote innovation and provide specialized packaging solutions, manufacturers, retailers, and brands are working together. These collaborations make use of the skills and talents of several stakeholders to provide solutions that are both effective and efficient. Collaborations enable the development of pouches that closely match certain market trends and demands, promoting an innovative culture within the sector.

Stand-up pouch design is being transformed by advanced digital printing technology. This advancement enables high-quality, cost-effective, and versatile printing capabilities. Manufacturers now have the ability to create elaborate images, brilliant colors, and accurate branding on pouches. When compared to traditional printing processes, digital printing offers shorter turnaround times, lowers waste, and greater creative freedom. This trend is changing the aesthetic element of packaging, allowing firms to entice customers with eye-catching and unique bag designs.

Key Takeaways from Stand-up Zipper Pouches Market Report:

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 1.57 billion.

The market size expanded at a 3.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 1.8 billion.

In 2023, plastic segment occupied 56.4% of the stand-up zipper pouch market shares.

In 2023, food segment by end-use captured 72.1% of the stand-up zipper pouch market shares.

The stand-up zipper pouch market in India will thrive at a 6.2% CAGR through 2033.

The stand-up zipper pouch market in China will thrive at a 5.4% CAGR through 2033.

The stand-up zipper pouch market in the United States will rise at a 2.7% CAGR through 2033.

The stand-up zipper pouch market in Canada will develop at a 3.5% CAGR through 2033.





Attributes Details Stand-up Zipper Pouch Market Size, 2022 US$ 1.8 billion Stand-up Zipper Pouch Market Size, 2023 US$ 1.9 billion Stand-up Zipper Pouch Market Size, 2033 US$ 3.0 billion Value CAGR (2023 to 2033) 4.9%





Recent Development Observed by FMI:

In addition to its current line of goods, Asahi Kasei, Japan's top manufacturer of premium wrap and silicone-coated foil & sheets, presented its most recent double-line Zipper Bag in India in October 2021.

Note from the Analysts:

“Innovation, sustainability, and cooperation are driving a dramatic revolution in the stand-up zipper pouch sector. These elements are changing the market and opening up fresh development prospects. With a rising emphasis on environmentally friendly products, such as recyclable and biodegradable solutions, sustainability is a key concern. With rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly pouches and their flexibility across sectors, the market prognosis is favorable,” Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights

Key Players:

Pouch Direct Pty. Ltd.

Alpha Packaging

Mondi Plc

Grab&Go Pouch

Snack&Go Pouch

Zipper Pouch

Key Segmentations:

By Material Type:

Plastic

Paper

Aluminum



By Capacity:

Less than 1.5 Oz

1.5 Oz to 3 Oz

3 Oz to 7.5 Oz

7.5 Oz to 15 Oz

15 Oz to 30 Oz

Above 30 Oz

By End-use:

Food

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan





