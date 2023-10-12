Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley, DCI To Review Officer Involved Shooting in Dell Rapids

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE.S.D.  – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal investigation (DCI), at the request of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Dell Rapids.

One person was injured. The Highway Patrol trooper involved was not injured.

Attorney General Jackley said that the DCI is working with local and state law enforcement on the investigation. The Highway Patrol is cooperating in the investigation.

The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and will review all video cameras from the area.  

After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a shooting summary.

                                                     -30-

