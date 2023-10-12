Leader in Hydrogen Infrastructure GenH2 to Present at World Space Week Expo October 13, 2023 at the Kennedy Space Center
GenH2 to Educate Attendees About Hydrogen Use in Space and Advanced Clean Energy
We are thrilled to once again participate in an event where the top minds in the space industry come together”TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenH2, a leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today that the company will present at the World Space Week Expo on Friday, October 13, 2023 at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida. The event will bring together NASA’s space and industry partners to celebrate “Space and Entrepreneurship.” World Space Week programs are held in more than 100 countries featuring hundreds of education-related activities for teachers and students.
— Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2
The GenH2 booth, which will be located on the bottom floor of Space Shuttle Atlantis® at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about the use of hydrogen in space as well as in advanced clean energy.
Space Week follows the U.S. Department of Energy’s World Hydrogen Day on October 8 – aptly chosen for the atomic weight of hydrogen (1.008).
“We are thrilled to once again participate in an event where the top minds in the space industry come together,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2. “We hope to show the attendees how and why hydrogen liquefaction, storage, and dispensing provide a critical piece in alternative energy solutions. We are proud to be a part of World Space Week, which illustrates the many ways that the future is now.”
Started in 1999 by the United Nations, World Space Week celebrates science and technology internationally and its contributions to the betterment of human life, which is celebrated each year from October 4 to 10. GenH2 will be participating in the expo along with Boeing, OneWeb Satellites, ISS National Laboratory, Blue Origin, Redwire, and others.
About GenH2 GenH2 is a technology leader in hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions will allow for safe liquefaction, storage, and distribution of liquid hydrogen. The company will focus on mass-producing light-scale equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.DiscoverHydrogen.com
