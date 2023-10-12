Submit Release
All Things Judicial Features Interview with Beaufort County Attorney Claude R. Wheatly, Jr.

The latest episode of All Things Judicial features excerpts of an interview with attorney Claude R. Wheatly, Jr. from Beaufort County. Wheatly was licensed to practice law in 1941 but postponed his legal career to enlist in the U.S. Army after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor later that year. Post WWII, he returned to Beaufort County where he earned recognition and praise as a general practitioner for over 70 years. In the interview, Wheatly gives advice to new attorneys and shares stories about his life and career which included an account of being held at gunpoint by a disgruntled client. The interview was conducted by attorney James T. Cheatham in 2005 for the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism.

"Just because your opponents may be experienced trial lawyers and you are a beginner, don't let that frighten you," said Wheatly on the podcast. "Look into the facts of the case. Because they are experienced does not mean they are right." 

This interview is part of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism's Historic Video Series. A video of this interview can be found on the NCcourts YouTube channel.

