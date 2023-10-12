LeapCharger Welcomes New Management & Announces New Corporate Website

CARSON CITY, NV, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (the “Company” or “LeapCharger”) (OTC PINK: LCCN) is pleased to announce the appointment of new management and the launch of its new corporate website.



The Company is thrilled that, over the course of the last few months, it has been able to put in place a world-class management team. The composition of the new management team includes (1) Praveenkumar Vijayakumar as the Chief Executive Officer, President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Secretary and Chairman of the Board, (2) Chris A. Oyeniyi as Independent Member of the Company’s Board of Directors and (3) Satish Shekar as Independent Member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, widely recognized as an adept business leader, is skilled at identifying and capitalizing on the synergies that accelerate business growth while reducing and optimizing costs. Specifically, Praveenkumar founded the Belfrics Group of companies, a new- age Fintech firm specializing in blockchain domain. Further, he is a former head of Alpari India, a Global leader in the OTC FX markets. Praveenkumar is also the Chairman of Ocfam Global Limited, a Malaysia based consulting firm that serves clients across the globe. More importantly, Praveenkumar is also an active advisor to regulatory bodies across multiple regions and has been instrumental in formalizing crypto and blockchain specific laws for various regulators.

Mr. Chris A. Oyeniyi, a chartered accountant by trade, has a strong and proven background in the technology and financial services sectors, with proven strengths in corporate finance and company governance. He has demonstrated an ability to optimize business processes, build operational and financial controls, and deliver corporate objectives.

Mr. Satish Shekar, an entrepreneur, holds a degree in MSc in purchasing and supply chain management from the University of Westminster (London). Mr. Shekar has worked for over a decade in building technology products in the field of supply chain management and specializes in providing blockchain products and services.

Lastly, the Company’s new corporate website is www.leapcharger.com . While the site remains a work in progress, the Company anticipates launching a fully functional and operational site that is wholly compliant with all regulatory requirements in short order.

For additional information pertaining to the Company or any member of its management team, please visit www.otcmarkets.com .

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Periodically, and as legally required, the Company may make new and material information available on its website, www.leapcharger.com , or through Company sponsored social media, which may be accessed by clicking on the below links:

Contact:

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar

9173910061

praveen@leapcharger.com