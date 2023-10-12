MissionSquare Retirement Launches "Start, Stop, Continue" Retirement Education Campaign During National Save for Retirement Month

Washington, D.C., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement, a champion of financial well-being, has launched an educational campaign for National Retirement Security Month to equip public service employees with guidance to bolster their retirement security throughout their careers.

The “Start, Stop, Continue” initiative offers valuable guidance and tools for those employees who work every day to deliver essential public services in communities across the nation. Whether they are just starting to save, in the midst of their savings journey, nearing retirement, or enjoying post-career life, the campaign provides a straightforward roadmap to greater financial peace of mind. In support of this initiative, MissionSquare Retirement also is conducting a series of webinars throughout October, sharing essential insights into retirement planning.

In today's world, financial concerns weigh heavily on the minds of public service employees. Recent research from MissionSquare Research Institute reveals that a staggering 88% of public service workers worry about their financial situations and decisions. Alarmingly, 77% of these worriers carry this burden to work, marking an increase from 66% in 2019. And in a recent nationwide survey of younger public workers, 77% acknowledged the need to save more for retirement.

Sheri Gilchrist, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer with MissionSquare Retirement, remarked, “Far too many public service employees face financial struggles, and high inflation further tightens the squeeze on family budgets. National Retirement Security Month is the perfect opportunity to help these everyday workers focus on concrete steps that can fortify their finances and retirement nest eggs.”

“While most public employees enjoy robust retirement benefits, the combination of rising costs and longer lifespans necessitates an uptick in savings to ensure a secure financial future. This month-long campaign is our way of contributing to the financial wellness of those who dedicate their careers to serving the public and their communities," Gilchrist said.

In addition to this campaign, MissionSquare Retirement offers an array of financial education resources, including:

Market Volatility resources available here.

Digital Resources for current plan participants available here.

A Financial Wellness Center for current plan participants is available here.

About MissionSquare Retirement

MissionSquare Retirement is dedicated to guiding those who serve our communities toward a secure and confident financial future. Founded in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement is a financial services company with more than $71.7 billion average assets under management and administration.* The company has helped more than three million people working in public service retire confidently and is focused on delivering retirement plans, investment options, and personalized guidance to the public service sector. For more information, visit www.missionsq.org or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

*As of August 31, 2023. Includes 457, 401, 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets.

