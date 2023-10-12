MadTech Hires Marketing Data Pioneer Laura McElhinney as Chief Data Officer

Former Horizon executive will facilitate the connections brands and agencies need to operate in advertising’s data collaboration era

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadTech , a leading tech-enabled, product-focused consultancy supporting publishers, brands, agencies and data providers, today announced that it has hired Laura McElhinney as its first Chief Data Officer.

McElhinney, a pioneer in data use and compliance within the advertising industry, will play an integral role in MadTech’s consulting business, as well as overseeing the company’s MadConnect connector hub.

She joins MadTech from Horizon Media, where she served as the agency’s first Chief Data Officer beginning in 2017. In that role, McElhinney built out the agency's media technology and data practice, overseeing the construction of the blu. data platform. Prior to Horizon, she spent nearly 20 years at Havas Media, most recently serving as SVP, Director of MediaTechnology.

“Even in an industry built on top of data, it’s rare to find someone with the experience and knowledge that Laura brings,” said Bob Walczak, CEO of MadTech. “She has seen firsthand how agencies and holding companies built their data platforms, as well as how these platforms need to evolve to continue hitting the necessary KPIs in the near future. Her expertise is a massive asset to MadTech as we grow our technological and consultative capabilities.”

Earlier in 2023 MadTech launched MadConnect , a connector hub for data interoperability that solves some of the advertising industry's biggest issues around the privacy-safe transfer and normalization of data between platforms. With MadConnect, the company has built a technology solution that helps its digital media clients solve the interoperability and resource challenges they face when preparing for a future built around first-party data.

“The current emphasis on data privacy, compliance, and third-party cookie deprecation is creating a need for wider and easier data collaboration across agencies, brands, and technology platforms,” McElhinney said. “MadTech – and specifically, the MadConnect platform – create a way for all companies to work safely across multiple platforms and technologies. Brands and their legal teams are looking for confidence in the future, and I’m excited about building a tool that helps the ecosystem define its next era.”

About MadTech

MadTech is a technology and consulting practice focused on helping brands, publishers, platforms and agencies craft and implement effective advertising tech stacks and first-party data strategies. Led by Bob Walczak, MadTech provides cutting-edge technology solutions and dedicated industry specialists to solve complex problems presented by a fragmented digital advertising ecosystem. MadConnect, the company’s proprietary connector hub, solves for data platform interoperability by providing the integrations necessary for the privacy-safe transfer, normalization, and bi-directional communication between a brand’s licensed data platforms across AdTech and MarTech.