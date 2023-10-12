MADD Canada and NLC Bring Sober Driving Message to Newfoundland and Labrador Students

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada’s School Program is back in Newfoundland and Labrador to deliver its life-saving sober driving message to students, with generous support from Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC).



MADD Canada’s School Program is delivered to students in Grades 7 – 12. The educational videos engage young people in a realistic conversation about what is truly at stake when someone drives impaired, and equips them with the knowledge and inspiration to never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

New this year, schools can choose one of three films to be presented to students: Final Play, No Tomorrow or Over the Edge. The films are revamped School Program presentations that include new educational components to allow for more hands-on learning with students. Each video presentation features a fictionalized story, followed by real-life stories from victims of impaired driving.

The School Program tour of Newfoundland and Labrador kicks off today with the first two of 20 presentations being sponsored by NLC. Students at Viking Trail Academy in Plum Point will view the Final Play presentation, while students at Canon Richards Memorial Academy in Flower’s Cove will see Over the Edge.

“Between the realistic fictional storylines that feature young people having to make choices about alcohol, drugs and driving, and the impactful personal stories of real-life victims of impaired driving, our School Program delivers a powerful and unforgettable message,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “Most importantly, the program helps young people understand that they have the power to prevent impaired driving.”

As the Provincial Sponsor of the School Program, NLC is directly sponsoring 20 presentations. Thanks to NLC’s support, thousands of students from across the Province will see the presentation and be part of the conversation about reducing impaired driving and keeping themselves and their peers safe.

“NLC is proud to support this effort to educate young people about the risks of impaired driving,” said Bruce Keating, President and CEO of NLC. “Whether they’re driving a car or a truck, an all-terrain vehicle or a boat, it’s important to empower and motivate youth to make responsible choices to protect themselves and make roads and communities safer.”

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol, cannabis and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. MADD Canada’s School Program strives to reduce impaired driving among young people by delivering a powerful message about the impact of impaired driving and equipping students with the knowledge and motivation to prevent it.

All School Programs will be available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentations, schools receive an Educators’ Guide and School Kits with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the whole school year.

To learn more about MADD Canada’s School Program and see clips from the presentations, visit maddyouth.ca.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.



About NLC

NLC is a Crown Corporation of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador with responsibility through the Liquor Corporation Act and the Liquor Control Act for the importation, sale, distribution and management of beverage alcohol and cannabis, and for the delivery of programs that promote safe, responsible consumption of alcohol and cannabis. NLC is one of the largest retailers in the province, with 29 corporate retail locations. It is responsible for regulating the sale of alcohol through more than 140 Liquor Express stores, over 600 Brewer’s Agent outlets, and more than 1,400 restaurants, lounges and other licensees, as well as regulating and distributing to over 40 Licensed Cannabis Retailers across the province.

