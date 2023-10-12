Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,456 in the last 365 days.

Warner tells online platforms: be fair, or be subject to WV Campaign Finance Laws

Charleston, W.Va. – In a letter today sent to five of the country's largest online platforms, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner issued an advisory cautioning the companies to avoid procedures or policies that do not treat candidates fairly and equally.

Warner serves as West Virginia's chief elections officer. Over the last several years, he has repeatedly asked for fair treatment of all candidates and expressed concern over online platforms’ activities that potentially affect the outcome of elections. Warner believes platforms should remain neutral. Otherwise, the platforms may be required to comply with state laws relating to campaign finance disclosure and regulation.

"When it comes to elections, online platforms have a responsibility to ensure equal treatment and fairness to all users. Online platforms must be neutral, or they should disclose their activities that have no reasonable interpretation other than sway users’ perceptions about elections and candidates," Warner said.​

Warner sent the letter to Facebook/Meta, Google, Truth Social, Twitter, and Rumble. A copy of the letter can be read HERE.

Warner told the online platforms that promoting candidates, either intentionally or via algorithm, may be considered a disclosable action according to the election laws of West Virginia.

"Therefore, be advised that my Office will enforce all campaign finance laws triggered by online companies’ activities that do not uniformly apply to or equally impact candidates or political parties in West Virginia. This includes deplatforming, non-uniform or subjective message dissemination, and unilateral suppression or amplification of political messages or profiles," Warner said.

Launch your LLC with Solo

You just read:

Warner tells online platforms: be fair, or be subject to WV Campaign Finance Laws

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more