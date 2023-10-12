Splash Beverage Group’s Copa di Vino to be Featured in Circle K Divisions in Alabama and Northern Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that convenience store retailing giant, Circle K, will be featuring the Copa di Vino brand in greater than 130 locations in Alabama and Florida. The rollout will feature 4 varietals of Splash’s premium single serve wine, Copa di Vino. It is expected that the stores will begin selling the product during the month of October. Circle K was founded in El Paso, Texas in 1951 and grew into an enterprise generating more than $1 billion in sales. After being acquired by Canadian based Alimentation Couche-Tard in 2003, it has continued to grow to become one of the most widely recognized convenience store brands, known worldwide for quality products and great customer service.



Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “This important authorization is another successful result of the hard work of the Splash team in building a distribution network capable of serving national chains. Working with our valued distribution partner Gulf Distributing, we were able to earn this opportunity with Circle K. More product on shelf in front of more consumers, equals more revenue. We will take this and the success on the West Coast and continue to add visibility of our brands with this keystone retailer in their other divisions.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

