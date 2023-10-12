GlobalFoundries and U.S. Department of Defense Showcase Secure Chip Manufacturing at 2023 Trusted Foundry Training

Annual event for aerospace and defense industry showcases necessity, value of Trusted chip manufacturing

MALTA, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) will host a group of leaders and technologists from across the aerospace and defense industry on October 18-19 at GF’s Trusted Foundry Training 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. The invite-only event will showcase the critical role of Trusted chip manufacturing for sensitive national defense applications and highlight how essential chips securely manufactured by GF are enabling innovation and provide an efficient path to new technology development across a range of markets.



The 2023 Trusted Foundry Training builds on the announcement last month of the DoD awarding GF a new $3.1 billion, 10-year contract for a supply of securely manufactured, U.S.-made semiconductors for use across a wide range of critical aerospace and defense applications. The new contract was the third sequential 10-year contract of its kind between the DoD and the Trusted Foundry business team at GF.

At the Trusted Foundry Training event, Steven J. Morani, DoD principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for sustainment, will deliver the keynote address on Oct. 18. In addition, Dr. Nicholas Martin, director of DoD’s Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA), Aman Gahoonia, director of the DMEA’s Trusted Access Program Office (TAPO), and Dr. Carl McCants, special assistant to the DARPA director, along with other leaders from government and the defense sector, will take the stage to discuss Trusted chip manufacturing and provide key updates to the DoD’s Trusted Foundry program.

On Oct. 19, Igor Arsovski, fellow and head of silicon technology at AI startup Groq, will deliver the keynote “Waking up to AI.” Along with presentations from the GF team on the company’s silicon photonics, gallium nitride, silicon germanium and other wide bandgap technologies, day two of the event will include discussions around supply chain resiliency and transparency, chips for harsh environments, and conclude with remarks from GF's Ezra Hall, senior director of aerospace and defense, about the benefits of enhanced chip manufacturing security for companies outside the defense sector.​

“As the leading supplier of securely manufactured essential chips for the U.S. aerospace and defense industry, and a longstanding partner to the U.S. Department of Defense, GF is uniquely positioned to convene this group of leaders and decision makers for a wide-ranging discussion on Trusted chip manufacturing,” said Mike Cadigan, chief corporate and government affairs officer at GF, who will kick off the event on Oct. 18. “Defense contractors will hear straight from the source how GF Trusted manufacturing, our platforms and solutions, our design enablement and turnkey services, when paired with our industry-leading IP offerings and design tools, are accelerating design cycles and enabling our customers to speed up their time to market for new technologies.”

GF’s U.S. facilities are DoD-accredited to the highest level, Trusted Supplier Category 1A, which implements proven stringent security measures to protect sensitive information and manufacture chips with the highest levels of integrity to ensure they are uncompromised.

