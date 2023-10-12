JTV® Partners with Renowned Designer Judith Ripka to Offer Exquisite Jewelry Collection

Customers can now shop the timeless elegance of Judith Ripka's iconic jewelry through JTV's broadcast and e-commerce channels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, is thrilled to announce today the launch of the Judith Ripka brand on its broadcast and e-commerce channels. Now offering an exclusive collection of the designer’s iconic styles, this exciting new addition to JTV’s portfolio showcases the classic pieces that have cemented Judith Ripka as a beloved brand in the jewelry world for decades.

Recognized for its exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail, the Judith Ripka collection available at JTV will boast the brand’s signature textures and recognizable designs. Often referred to as the “Queen of Hearts”, Judith Ripka’s heart detail will remain a prominent feature within the collection.

“We are delighted to now offer jewelry from the renowned Judith Ripka brand,” said Tim Matthews, President and CEO of JTV. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for JTV as we continue to curate the finest selection of jewelry for our customers. Judith Ripka's legacy in the jewelry industry aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional quality and value, and we cannot wait for our audience to experience the unique beauty of each piece.”

In celebration of the launch, Judith Ripka's VP of Design and Innovation, Heidi Ripka, will serve as the guest host on JTV’s upcoming broadcast shows airing Wednesday, October 18 through Friday, October 20. Heidi brings nearly 30 years of knowledge and experience from her time with the Judith Ripka brand and will share insights on each unique piece of jewelry with the JTV audience.

"At Judith Ripka, we believe that luxury jewelry should be accessible; something for women to wear every day and treasure forever," said Heidi Ripka. "Known for its distinctive textures, bold style, and exceptional quality, the Judith Ripka collection is designed to be classic and timeless. We understand that women play many roles in their lives, and we want our jewelry to help them feel great, give them confidence, and the ability to express their personal style."

The Judith Ripka collection available at JTV includes a wide range of styles, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings crafted in sterling silver and gold clad. Drawing from Judith Ripka’s timeless designs, a selection of exquisite gemstones will be incorporated within the collection.

For more information about JTV and to shop the Judith Ripka collection, please visit JTV.com and follow @judithripka on Instagram, @JudithRipka on Facebook, @judithripka1 on Pinterest and @judithripka on TikTok.

About JTV

JTV® is a leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 30-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to approximately 80 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Rachel Worley

Senior PR Manager

rachel.worley@jtv.com

615-417-9870



