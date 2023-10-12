Financial Advisor Aaron Watson Returns to Avantax, Joined by Public Accounting Partner Lee MacBay Hamilton & Associates, LLC

One year after transferring to Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., Watson rejoins Avantax to regain the benefits of its tax-centric platform, technology and Home Office

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax®, a leader in tax-focused financial planning and wealth management, welcomes back veteran financial advisor Aaron Watson who said he transferred back to Avantax after one year with another broker-dealer because he can better serve clients with Avantax’s tax-centric platform.



“I’m excited to rekindle my relationship with Avantax and to be back in the saddle with a broker-dealer who understands the value of tax-efficient investing,” said Watson, who had been with Avantax for 23 years prior to his brief stint with Cambridge. “Other broker-dealer technology and platforms aren’t tax-centric, and I can serve my clients better with Avantax; frankly, I don’t know of any broker-dealer as tax-centric as Avantax.”

Watson’s son, Luke Watson, is also a financial advisor at Aaron L. Watson LLC in McCormick, SC, which has approximately $94 million in total client assets (as of August 2023). Watson’s longtime accounting firm partner, Spartanburg, SC-based Lee MacBay Hamilton & Associates LLC, also affiliated with Avantax.

“We have many long-standing clients, and we’re now a multi-generational practice serving grandparents and their grandkids in some cases,” said David Wilson, CPA, a partner with Lee MacBay Hamilton & Associates. “Referring our clients for financial planning takes a lot of trust, but with Aaron working side-by-side with us that’s never been an issue. It’s always an easy discussion referring them to Aaron, without hesitation, because we believe it’s in the best interest of our clients.”

In discussing his return to Avantax, Aaron Watson said he missed being part of the Avantax Community.

“When I went to Dallas for my Home Office Visit, I saw people I’ve known and relied on for 15 or 20 years. All those people are still there with Avantax, and that means a lot,” Watson said.

Avantax Wealth Management President Todd Mackay eagerly welcomed the returning Financial Professionals.

“It’s enormously rewarding professionally and personally to welcome Aaron, Luke and David back to the Avantax family because it’s these kinds of relationships that form the fabric of the Avantax Community,” Mackay said. “Like all of our Financial Professionals, Aaron, Luke and David have direct access to me and my leadership team so we can directly discuss how Avantax can best support, improve and grow their businesses.”

Tax and financial professionals can learn more about Avantax by clicking here.

About Avantax®

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) delivers tax-focused financial planning and wealth management solutions for Financial Professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting our goal of minimizing clients’ tax burdens through comprehensive tax-focused financial planning. We have two distinct, but related, models within our business: the independent Financial Professional model and the employee-based model. We refer to our independent Financial Professional model as Avantax Wealth Management®. Avantax Wealth Management offers services through its registered broker-dealer, registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance agency subsidiaries and is a leading U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer that works with a nationwide network of Financial Professionals operating as independent contractors. We refer to our employee-based model as Avantax Planning Partners℠. Avantax Planning Partners offers services through its RIA and insurance agency by partnering with CPA firms to provide their consumer and small-business clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services. Collectively, we had $83.8 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2023. For additional information, please visit us at www.avantax.com. You can also find us on LinkedIn.

