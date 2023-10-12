Central Retail opens new mini go! supermarket in Tây Ninh

VIETNAM, October 12 -

HCM CITY — Central Retail Vietnam has opened a mini go! supermarket in Hòa Thành Town, Tây Ninh Province, its seventh mini go! supermarket in Việt Nam and the second outlet of its kind in the province.

Spanning 2,000 square metres, the new store offers a wide range of cakes, fresh and processed foods, household goods, fashion and other products.

In addition, the store also has the presence of Central Retail’s strategic partners such as KFC, PIZZA HUT and Kubo brands that provide a modern playground for children.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on October 10, Trương Văn Hoàn, chairman of the Hòa Thành Town People’s Committee, said the presence of the new mini go! supermarket will offer consumers in Tây Ninh in general and Hòa Thành in particular with more experiences and options for their shopping.

He also expected Central Retail to make more investments in the province to better meet the diverse needs of consumers.

Olivier Langlet, CEO of Central Retail Vietnam, said mini go! Hòa Thành will create 100 stable jobs for local residents, both full-time and part-time, thereby contributing to local socio-economic development.

The opening of the new store marks an important milestone in Central Retail’s business and investment expansion in Việt Nam, and is a testament to the group’s confidence in the investment and business environment of the country. — VNS