NEXEN TIRE wins Good Design Award 2023 for Roadian HTX 2

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced that it has been rewarded the Good Design Award (GDA) 2023 or G-Mark in Japan in the mobility category for its Roadian HTX 2 highway terrain tires.



The Japan Institute of Design Promotion (JDP) sponsors the Good Design Award, which recognizes great design in a wide range of sectors, from industrial items to business strategies and event organization. It is Japan's sole complete design review and recommendation system, and the G Mark logo has gained popularity since its inception in 1957. The Good Design Award recognizes and honors the essence of design, independent of its form, in an age where design is needed to solve issues and explore new ideas.

NEXEN TIRE’s Roadian HTX 2 is a highway terrain tire for SUV/LT with enhanced snow traction and mileage performance compared to its competitors. It offers improved tread grip and handling performance even in the snow through 3D sipes – fine grooves on tire surfaces – technology that increases traction.

Furthermore, the cooling pin design used on the shoulder block effectively releases heat generated during driving, increasing the durability of the tire even in high-speed driving environments, enabling stable driving. Sidewalls are also distinguished by applying designs with different themes on the inside and outside, allowing drivers to install sidewall designs that suit their preferences.

“With this achievement, we plan to continue developing products with both excellent performance and design to improve customer satisfaction and further increase brand value,” said a NEXEN TIRE representative.

NEXEN TIRE, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. NEXEN TIRE produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. NEXEN TIRE supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/

