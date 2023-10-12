ODW Logistics Expands Central Ohio Warehouse to 4 Million Square Feet

ODW Logistics offers retail consolidation solutions to build efficient truckloads and create cost savings

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics, a fast-growing national third-party (3PL) specializing in integrated logistics solutions today announced its Central Ohio warehouse space has expanded to over 4 million square feet by adding another 540,000 square feet facility in Columbus, Ohio. This class-A facility, located at 1533 Rohr Rd. Lockbourne, OH 43137, marks the 14th distribution center in Central Ohio for the 3PL provider.

“This new facility will operate as ODW’s retail consolidation center where multiple shippers can consolidate their freight to build efficient truckloads,” said John R. Ness, CEO of ODW Logistics. “The intent is to bring the freight efficiencies associated with full truckload shipping and make them available for clients with LTL and partial truckload orders. This improves service and lowers our client’s overall cost.”

The new center is strategically located and can reach around 60% of the U.S. within a 10 hour drive. While its location in Columbus, Ohio, is pivotal to transporting products across the U.S., ODW has combined freight with other shippers, reducing high freight volumes and allowing companies to scale with their business. In addition, this unique retail consolidation service enables customers to combine the freight of multiple shippers. This, in turn, cuts transportation expenses, prioritizes the shipper’s needs, creates optimization in transportation, and positively impacts the environment by cutting carbon emissions.

“We ship to all major mass retailers like Walmart, Target, and Dollar General, who depend on our consolidated freight solutions to better serve their customers,” noted Gary Meador, COO of ODW Logistics. “Through our consolidation program, our clients are seeing a significant reduction in retail chargebacks and 20-30% overall savings on their transportation.”

Walmart and Target are two of several companies that have set a goal to reduce emissions in accordance with the U.S. government’s goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by no later than 2050. According to a recent study, more than 90% of an organization’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and 50% to 70% of operating costs are attributed to other players in its supply chain. Retail consolidation is a strategic yet simple method to cut GHG emissions in an impactful way while implementing a beneficial procedure to deliver goods to the end destination.

To learn more about ODW Logistics, its 3PL services, the new warehouse location, and employment opportunities, visit ODW Logistics.

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a third-party provider (3PL) headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with operations across the United States. ODW provides supply chain design, e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing and distribution, and transportation management solutions for a completely integrated client experience. Founded in 1971, ODW Logistics has a nationwide network of strategic locations and serves clients in the health and beauty & cosmetics, food and beverage, consumer goods, and industrial and automotive industries.

https://www.odwlogistics.com/

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/856654ce-7bff-4f2f-a893-b235ac864fcf