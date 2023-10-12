New Study Demonstrates Safety Shot Significantly Reduced Blood Alcohol Within 30 Minutes Compared to Control

A larger double-blinded placebo controlled trial has been initiated

JUPITER, FL, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) today reported results from a product test of Safety Shot™, the world’s first patented beverage that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity.

A study was conducted with volunteers where subjects were served alcohol for one hour, then asked to stop drinking for 30 minutes; after which time volunteers went through a variety of sobriety tests and were then given a breathalyzer to measure their blood alcohol content (BAC). Immediately following the tests, volunteers drank 6 ounces of Safety Shot and waited 30 minutes before repeating the same sobriety tests. Participants represented a diverse group composed of males and females from a variety of ethnicities and races.

The control group participants were allowed to drink for at least one hour, then wait for approximately five minutes, and rinse their mouth with fresh water two times to ensure no residual alcohol in the mouth and throat. The control participants then took a breathalyzer test, waited at least 30 minutes without a drink (were not administered Safety Shot), and took a second breathalyzer test.

Statistically significant results included the following:



Effects of Safety Shot on Blood Alcohol Content (BAC)

The average reduction in percentage of BAC when Safety Shot was administered was 0.079 % BAC/hour compared to 0.01 % BAC/hour for the control group, which did not drink Safety Shot, with a statistically significant p-value of .02428. The results indicate that Safety Shot significantly reduced the percentage of BAC faster on average relative to the control group which was not administered Safety Shot.

“The results of this volunteer study confirm the findings of a number of volunteer studies and clearly demonstrate that Safety Shot reduces blood alcohol content at a statistically significant level and did so at a much faster rate than the rate of people who did not drink Safety Shot,” stated Safety Shot’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Glynn Wilson. “While we are very pleased with these results, this was a small study in which volunteers were not very closely monitored. We have started a double-blinded placebo controlled clinical study in order to obtain a body of data that demonstrates the clinical benefits of Safety Shot for people who consume alcohol, as well as those that don’t, as its nootropic formula is designed to improve brain function and clarity for anyone who drinks it.”

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. The Company plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders.

