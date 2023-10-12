New Learning Cohort Opportunity to Equip Principals in Leading Equity-Based MTSS for Student Supports; Info Session on 10/23

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is thrilled to announce the launch of an innovative training program aimed at empowering school principals to champion equity-based Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) for comprehensive student success.

Implementation of a Multi-Tiered System of Support is a requirement in Maine schools. The purpose of this learning cohort is to provide training and support to Maine school principals and related personnel with design and implementation of MTSS frameworks that provide them with the knowledge and tools necessary for addressing the diverse needs of students and to promote school and student success effectively. By adopting a schoolwide MTSS, schools can foster a culture of academic, behavior, social/mental health, and attendance support, early intervention, and data-driven decision-making, ultimately leading to improved growth and achievement rates and better outcomes for all students.

Participants in this cohort will:

Build capacity to design and effectively lead schoolwide MTSS across grades PK-12

Develop knowledge and skills to make MTSS a part of the school culture to ensure valuable work in high-leverage student supports can be blended and braided into a cohesive system of school supports that leads to long-time positive impact

Convene relevant stakeholders into MTSS leadership teams that are prepared to utilize research-based strategies for identifying areas of concern/need, assessing identified problems, selecting solutions, create targeted plans, and monitor outcomes that crosses all school domains (reading, mathematics, behavior, social and emotional/mental health, and attendance)

Explore and learn how to use a variety of MTSS implementation tools and resources that are used to assess and build readiness for MTSS implementation, assist principals in aligning initiatives and layering support for maximum impact and long-term sustainability, and facilitate the identification of existing or future barriers that may have a negative impact on the implementation of MTSS and provide action steps for removing barriers to aid in successful MTSS implementation

The MTSS cohort will take place through a hybrid of synchronous and asynchronous learning sessions from November 2023 through June 2024 utilizing both live in-person and virtual sessions including (3) in- person team-based workshop events at a centralized location to be determined and taking place on the approximate timeline of end of November 2023, mid-January 2024, and mid-March 2024. Weekly 1-hour online learning sessions will begin November 12.

For more detailed information regarding the timeline, commitment requirements, and in-person meeting location(s), please attend an online information session on Monday, October 23rd from 3:30 to 4:30.

Applications for participation will open following the informational session and will be reviewed on a rolling basis through November 1st until all slots are filled. All schools will be notified of their application status no later than November 3rd with virtual learning sessions to begin the week of November 12.

The program is open to PK-12 principals and any of their designated MTSS Team members. To register for the informational webinar, you can visit the Maine DOE Professional Learning Calendar, or click this link to register.

For further questions, you can reach out to Andrea Logan, MTSS Specialist, via email (andrea.logan@maine.gov) or by phone (207-592-2011) Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM through 4:30 PM.