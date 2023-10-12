CETY with RPG Energy Group to Implement Advanced Waste Heat to Power Generation Solution at Stanley Black & Decker Facility in Tennessee

--- --- Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) with RPG Energy Group and working with Stanley Black & Decker to deploy CETY’s advanced Waste Heat Generator at Stanley Black & Decker’s facility in Martin, Tennessee



COSTA MESA, CA., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY ) (the “Company”), a clean energy manufacturing and services company, offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels, and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia today announced that it has finalized an agreement with RPG Energy Group Inc. (“RPG”) and Stanley Black & Decker (“SBD”) to design, build, and install a Clean Cycle waste heat recovery system at SBD’s Martin Tennessee facility.

CETY will install a Heat Recovery Waste Heat Generator at SBDs facility in Martin Tennessee to convert its wasted heat to clean electricity. The generator will extract heat from the burn off furnace by inserting itself between the generation source and converts a portion of this rejected heat to electricity.

Stanley Black and Decker is committed to advancing the application of innovation to decarbonize operations. One of these efforts is the introduction of an advanced waste heat generation solution at its manufacturing facility in Martin, TN. The process of manufacturing outdoor tools is energy intensive. This waste heat solution captures heat that is otherwise vented into the atmosphere and instead converts this into electricity to be utilized at the facility. Applying this technology is expected to drive both CO2 reduction as well as operating efficiencies.

RPG Energy Group Inc., a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy integrator, supports works with Stanley Black and Decker to develop and integrate various energy projects in pursuit of the company’s sustainability and operating goals.

Jami Krynski, CEO of RPG stated, “Through this strategic relationship, CETY and RPG are well-positioned to deploy this cutting-edge thermal waste conversion technology to benefit Stanley Black & Decker’s Martin facility. We will further work to identify additional opportunities to expand the application of this solution across Stanley Black & Decker’s operations”.

Kam Mahdi, CETY’s CEO said, “Our Clean Cycle ORC will bring environmental and sustainable benefits to Stanley Black & Decker’s facility. This joint venture with RPG Energy & Stanley Black & Decker will significantly enhance the scalability of our heat recovery solutions. The investment tax credit also offers our customers increased incentive to implement waste heat generators and other forms of energy recovery solutions. This is a great opportunity to capitalize on, and we are excited for the future plants to replicate this model.”

About Clean Energy Technologies:

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ: CETY) plans to become a leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean Cycle TM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies. Our natural gas trading operations in China is to source and supply natural gas to industries and municipalities located in China.

For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com .

About RPG Energy Group:

RPG Energy Group, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy integrator with decades of experience implementing energy savings projects. Our mission is to educate our customers about their energy footprint and find the best ways to reduce energy intensity through demand reduction and on-site energy generation. RPG Energy Group offers a full turn-key solution from schematic design and engineering through final construction and system monitoring. Our overall process contains a 4-phase approach which ensures our projects are complete to the highest quality while providing full transparency to our clients.

About Stanley Black & Decker:

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT ®, BLACK+DECKER ®, CRAFTSMAN ®, STANLEY ®, CUB CADET ®, HUSTLER ® and TROY-BILT ®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

