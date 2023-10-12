Submit Release
Erasmus+ and Ukraine launch Digital University project to ensure equal access to education under martial law

On 11 October, the ‘Digital University – Open Ukrainian Initiative’ project of the EU’s Erasmus+ Programme was launched at the Taras Shevchenko  National University. 

The initiative is an instrument to support higher education development in Ukraine under martial law and post-war recovery.

The project team led by the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv consists of a strong international partnership of Universities and Associations from France, Germany, Spain, Czechia, and Poland, ten Ukrainian Universities, as well as the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance and Ukrainian Association of IT Professionals.

Based on EU best practices, the team will create a unified digital educational ecosystem in Ukraine that will provide continuous, high-quality, inclusive, and transparent education, regardless of the location of students and academic staff, using digital innovations in education. 

Press release

