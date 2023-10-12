Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 11, 2023 FDA Publish Date: October 12, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared sesame - Allergen Company Name: Betty Lou’s Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter nutrition bar

October 11th, 2023, Betty Lou’s Inc., McMinnville, OR is voluntarily recalling 1.76oz (50g) packages of Stabilyze Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, BB 05APR24 0053, due to undeclared sesame allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled product was shipped to retail stores, distribution companies, or directly to consumers through Betty Lou’s website in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, KY, MA, MI, MT, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, TN, TX, WA, WI, and WY.

Stabilyze Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter bars are packaged and sold individually in 1.76oz (50g) packages, with UPC 0 16073 00213 1, or packaged into 12ct displays box with UPC 0 16073 00223 0.

Individual packages (1.76oz) are marked with best by date and lot number on the inside of the fin seal on the back of the package or printed on the back of the display box. Packages with BB 05APR24 0053 are affected in this recall.

No other products or lots are affected by this recall. No reports of illnesses or injury have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered through an internal Betty Lou’s Inc labeling review and found that a natural peanut flavoring containing sesame oil, but sesame is not declared on label. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with a sesame allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product, are urged not to consume the product, and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Betty Lou’s Inc. at 503-434-5205 from 8:00 am-5:00 pm PST, Monday-Friday.