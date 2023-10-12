Busch Shooting Range to host Field to Freezer deer processing class Oct. 16

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—Deer hunting has a long tradition of providing food for the table. There are certain steps that hunters should take to ensure they are preparing and handling their deer meat safely.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering the chance for deer hunters to learn the essential skills of field dressing at a Field to Freezer classes being hosted at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The class will be held Monday, Oct. 16 from 5-7 p.m.

“In addition to covering what to do in the field, the course is designed to help hunters save money and gain satisfaction by processing their own deer after the hunt,” said Bryant Hertel, MDC outdoor education center manager.

The program will cover the steps necessary to enable hunters to process deer meat for themselves. MDC staff will discuss the field-dressing process and demonstrate how to skin and butcher a deer in simple, easy steps. The presentation will include information on the equipment needed, safety considerations, and demonstrate how to get deer meat ready for safe storage and preparing it for the table. The class will go into the best cuts of venison for steaks and roasts, and which portions that can be ground into burger. Participants will learn tips on how to make sure their venison is the highest quality possible.

Field to Freezer is a free program; however, advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZZM.

