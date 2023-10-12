Submit Release
Press conference in Visby with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

SWEDEN, October 12 - The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) is a regional defence partnership between ten northern European countries: Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom. The partnership aims to strengthen the ability to take joint action and is a framework for a rapid reaction force that can intervene in the event of crises in northern Europe. The partnership complements NATO and can support other international partnerships as necessary.

