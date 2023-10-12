Submit Release
SC State Health Planning Committee to Meet Oct. 16

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Oct. 12, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The SC State Health Planning Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. in the DHEC Board Room (Room 3420), located at 2600 Bull Street in Columbia. The public can attend the upcoming meeting in-person or virtually using the Livestream link below:

https://livestream.com/accounts/10521602/events/10986167

Meeting Agenda:

SC State Health Planning Committee Meeting
Oct. 16, 2023, 2 p.m.

SC DHEC Board Room #3420
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
2600 Bull Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201

Agenda

1.    Call to Order

2.    Welcome

3.    Introductions

4.    SC Health Planning Committee Purpose

5.    Review of the Next Steps in SC Health Plan Development Timeline
             
6.    Review of Dates and Times for Regional Public Hearings

7.    Nominations and Selection of Committee Chairperson

8.    Nominations and Selection of Committee Vice-Chairperson

9.    Adjournment

###

Contacting Healthcare Quality:
 If you have any questions regarding the regulation or the public meeting, please email HQRegs@dhec.sc.gov. If you received this email directly from DHEC, then you are currently on the regulation's stakeholder list. To be added or removed from this regulation's stakeholder list, please email HQRegs@dhec.sc.gov.
 

