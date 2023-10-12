UM holds China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Ocean Research and Education Symposium

MACAU, October 12 - The 2nd China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Ocean Research and Education Symposium is being held today (12 October) and tomorrow (13 October) at the University of Macau (UM). The symposium brings together several universities and research institutes in Portugal, Brazil, Angola, Mozambique, and other Portuguese-speaking countries, which have the greatest influence in ocean science, along with more than 80 experts from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao, government representatives, as well as students and faculty members from UM, to explore cutting-edge science, innovative theories, and ecological conservation in the field, with the aim of fostering exchanges, cooperation, and integrated development between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Yonghua Song, rector of UM, said in his welcome remarks that protecting ocean ecosystems and ensuring ocean safety are challenges shared by China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and UM attaches great importance to cooperating with research institutes in Portuguese-speaking countries. Last year, the university took the initiative to establish the China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Ocean Research Alliance, which has enhanced exchanges and connections in ocean research between the member countries. As the organiser of this year’s symposium, UM will continue to promote marine research and sustainable development, as well as foster cooperation and innovation in ocean science and technology between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. Rui Martins, vice rector of UM and honorary chair of the symposium, said that all Portuguese-speaking countries are coastal countries and it is encouraging to see that experts from many countries come together to contribute to ocean safety and its development.

The university has a long history of research collaboration with Portuguese-speaking institutes. Under the theme ‘Ocean Health and Safety’, the symposium focuses on ocean health and governance, impacts of climate change on oceans, technological innovation in ocean research, and the blue economy. Experts and researchers share their insights on the challenges and opportunities, research results, and cutting-edge technologies in ocean development. In the future, UM will actively establish more communication channels with Portuguese-speaking countries to deepen cooperation, technology exchange, and talent cultivation in ocean science.

Delegates attending the symposium also included Cheang Kun Wai, member of the Administrative Committee of the Science and Technology Development Fund of Macao; Chang Sau Wa, acting deputy director of the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau of Macao; Ricardo Serrão Santos, former minister of maritime affairs of Portugal; Su Jilan, Chen Dake, and Dai Minhan, members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences; Cai Wenju, fellow of the Australian Academy of Science; José Santos-Victor, president of the Laboratory for Robotics and Engineering Systems, Portugal; Ng Si Io, head of the Environmental Planning Division of the Environmental Protection Bureau of Macao; Wong Kuan Lon, head of the Marine Technology Division of the Marine and Water Bureau of Macao; Pan Kehou, assistant to the director of Laoshan Laboratory; Xu Cheng-Zhong, dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology of UM; Wang Fan, director of the Institute of Oceanology, Chinese Academy of Sciences; Gan Jianping, head of the Department of Ocean Science of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Chen Jianfang, associate director of the Second Institute of Oceanography, Ministry of Natural Resources of China; Ettore de Barros, associate professor at the University of São Paulo, Brazil; Avelino Langa, director of the School of Marine and Coastal Sciences of Eduardo Mondlane University, Mozambique; Moisés Kajico Lucas, assistant professor at Agostinho Neto University, Angola; Jorge Gonçalves, professor at the University of Algarve, Portugal; Wang Chunming, director of the Research Services and Knowledge Transfer Office of UM; and Xu Jie, head of the Department of Ocean Science and Technology of UM.